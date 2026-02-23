Stig's Music Career on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Probably Isn't Too Much for Aviva to Handle Sig and Aviva originally met on social media through their DMs. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 23 2026, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé were quick to compare 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Stig and Aviva to SojaBoy and Kimberly from a previous season because of SojaBoy and Stig's respective (and alleged) international music careers. But SojaBoy and Kimberly had a not-so-great ending to their great love, so are Aviva and Stig still together after 90 Day Fiancé?

They explain on the show that they met through social media and Aviva was aware of Stig's music career in Belize before they started seriously talking. In a way, it's intimidating for her, but after they began dating, they fell for each other. On the show, it's a matter of seeing if they can work in real life, but now that filming is over, there are some clues about where Aviva and Stig stand.

Source: TLC

Are Stig and Aviva still together after '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?

Most couples on shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise know better than to publicly share where they stand after filming before their season has finished airing. Right now, it seems possible that Aviva and Stig are still together. In December 2025, Aviva posted an Instagram video of the two of them in a pool together.

For Stig's part, he has shared multiple Instagram posts where he tagged his location as Texas. Then, when Aviva posted a selfie in January 2026, she appeared to have a wedding ring on her finger. Unfortunately, Aviva and Stug have really only given their fans breadcrumbs about where they are now as a couple, though.

On the show, however, Stig and Aviva's relationship hits a snag when she attends a performance and sees how women respond to Stig as a performer. Much like Kimberly had an issue with this with SojaBoy once upon a time, it could be what does Aviva and Stig in as a couple. Social media makes it seem like there's a chance for them. For now, at least.

Some '90 Day Fiancé' fans are skeptical about Stig's music.

Stig presents himself as a pretty big deal as a music artist in Belize on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He's a legitimate singer, and he has even made some music videos, so there's no denying that he's at least attempting to have a music career. But is it the superstar career he claims to have? Some fans aren't so sure.

On a Reddit thread about Stig's music, one viewer commented that it was "shockingly bad." Someone else wrote, "I was embarrassed for him." "I felt second-hand embarrassment watching his gig," another Redditor added. "He can't sing, he can't rap, he can't dance, and had zero charisma."