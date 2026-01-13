Emma From ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Clapped Back at Fans Making Fun of Her Wig The reality star and her boyfriend, Ziad, made their 90 Fiancé debut in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 13 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emmaaperry

One unspoken, albeit seemingly obvious, rule of reality TV fame is that anyone who chooses to share their real lives with the world knows they will be subject to public scrutiny. The criticism can be about just about anything, from the decisions a reality TV subject makes to their fashion and beauty choices.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Emma Perry is one reality star who has been criticized for how she styles her hair. On the show, fans have noticed that Emma wears a wig and have insisted on making fun of her for how she wears the wig. Since seeing the scrutiny, she has spoken out and defended her wig online. Here's the scoop.

What has Emma Perry from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' say about her wig?

In January 2026, Emma addressed the backlash she received about her wig on her Instagram account. In the Instagram reel, she stood in the center of a room as she tossed her wig from side to side as Mariah Carey's classic, "Obsessed," played in the background. Emma then added text to the video that poked fun at the audience members who questioned whether or not she wore a wig on the show.

"My wig after reading all the 'is that a wig' comments after tonight's episode," she wrote, referencing the song.

Underneath the post, several fans addressed Emma's shade and discussed it in the comments. Some fans said she was "beautiful" whether she wore a wig or not, while others said they didn't have a problem with her wearing a wig, but they didn't love how she styled it. "I'm watching the episode right now, and you're such a vibe!" one fan said. "Definitely my favorite person this season."

"Girl, we know it’s a wig. We just wonder why you wear it so close to your eyebrows," another commented. "Question, and I don’t mean to be disrespectful: is there a reason why you wear a wig, or do you just like to wear them?" asked another.

Emma posted a photo of her natural hair following the wig controversy.

Days after she addressed fans' comments about her wig, Emma decided to open up about her hair more online. In screenshots from an Instagram Story Q&A with 90 Day Fiance watchers shared with The Reality TV Mess, the reality star posted a photo of her with her natural hair upon a fans' request. The picture showed her with her twin sister Izzy and included the caption "Baby Emma + Izzy."

Emma also posted another photo in her Stories, this time of her parents. She shared the snap after another fan inquired about her ethnicity by asking, "What are you mixed with?" Emma replied, "My dad is Black and my mom is Italian," which would make her biracial.

Fans met Emma on Season 8 of Before the 90 Days with her boyfriend, Ziad. The season followed the couple as she traveled to Morocco to see Ziad and test if their relationship could work outside of messaging. Their first meeting became tense and Emma became distraught about their meetup several moments in. However, since then, the pair seem to be working on their relationship, though Emma has no photos of Ziad on her Instagram.