Mariah Carey Enjoys Trip to China With Twins Following Deaths of Mom and Sister "It really is great," Mariah shared. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 14 2024, 12:14 p.m. ET

Less than one month after the death of her mother and sister on the same day, Mariah Carey is slowly The "Honey" singer is spending quality time with her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon, and enjoying a family vacation.

Mariah shared photos with her twins Moroccan and Monroe as they toured the Great Wall of China. "It really is great," she captioned the sweet photos.

Source: Instagram

Mariah Carey was all smiles with her kids while on vacation in China.

Following the death of her mother and sister, Nick took Moroccan and Monroe to spend some time with their half-siblings. Now, Mariah is enjoying time with her kids as they explore one of the wonders of the world, as Mariah is set to perform in China on September 15 and 16. And in typical Mariah fashion, she did it all wearing a dress and heels.

The vacation also comes just a few days after Mariah broke her silence on social media. "Back at work. It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!"

Mariah Carey had a complicated relationship with her mom Patricia and sister Alison.

In her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," which was released in 2020, Mariah revealed that her relationship with her mother and sister was "anything but simple." For my sanity and peace of mind, my therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family. My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister," she wrote. "I had to stop expecting them to one day miraculously become the mommy, big brother and big sister I fantasized about."

