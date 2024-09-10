Home > Entertainment Mariah Carey Breaks Silence, Is "Back at Work" Following the Death of Her Mom and Sister "It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much." By Sara Belcher Updated Sept. 10 2024, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's only been a couple of weeks since award-winning singer Mariah Carey received the news that both her mother and her sister had passed on the same day. Though the singer had been open about her difficult relationship with her biological family, she took some time to heal as she dealt with the news of their passing.

Though she released a statement about the passing of her mom Patricia and sister Alison, her two kids, Moroccan and Monroe, spent some time with their father Nick Cannon immediately following the news, giving the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer some space as she worked on healing. Following this tragic news, Mariah has officially broken her silence, making her first post on Instagram since her family members' passings.

Source: Instagram Throwback photo of Mariah with her mom, Patricia.

Mariah Carey breaks her silence after the death of her mom and sister.

In a new post on Instagram, Mariah confirmed that she's back to work and ready to move forward. The video, posted on Sept. 9, shows the award-winning singer practicing her vocals as she prepares for her upcoming performances in Brazil and across China.

"Back at work. It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!" she captioned the post. As the singer rehearsed, she smiled widely at the camera, putting on a brave face despite her recent struggles.

The comments on the post are filled with notes from her followers, welcoming her back tonline as she returns to work and wishing her well. "Send you so much love Mimi," one user commented. "Brazil will be there for you and we can't wait for this concert." "I'm happy you're channeling these unfortunate experiences in your work," another wrote. "Your creativity is unmatched I love you and we love you!"