Who Is Mariah Carey's Brother, and What Is Their Relationship Like These Days? Mariah has always had a complicated relationship with her family. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 28 2024, 12:56 p.m. ET

Tragically, renowned pop sensation Mariah Carey lost two family members at once. In an exclusive statement to People Magazine, the Songbird Supreme revealed that both her mother Patricia and her older sister Alison died on the same day. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she told the outlet. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Mariah's strained relationship with her family has been pretty well-documented. In promoting her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the "Obsessed" singer was remarkably candid about how she struggled to connect with her family while growing up. These negative sentiments followed her well into her career as a successful musician. These struggles involved her eldest brother, Morgan, the only remaining relative of her household family.

Mariah Carey's brother, Morgan Carey, was allegedly a source of tension in her childhood.

According to several sources, including Mariah's aforementioned memoir, Morgan Carey has also dabbled in celebrity status throughout his career. Page Six reports that he has held positions as a music producer, celebrity fitness trainer, and fitness model. As of 2021, he lives in Italy with his wife. Mariah also describes him as "strikingly handsome" in her memoir. "He was well known and well-liked," Mariah wrote. However, she also accused her brother of violent behavior.

According to Mariah, Morgan would often get into physical altercations with their parents, some of which prompted police intervention. He also reportedly dealt drugs at bars in New York City during the 1980s. As Mariah remembers it, her entire family, including her departed sister Alison, engaged in these fights while she bore witness. Mariah has also said that she was subject to physical abuse brought on by her mother and sister.

Naturally, these details did not go over well with her family. Mere months after the memoir was released, Morgan filed a lawsuit against Mariah and the book's publishers for defamation and emotional distress. Variety reported Morgan's claims that the statements in her book had cost him jobs and severely damaged his reputation. Her sister Alison had filed a similar lawsuit, seeking $1.25 million in emotional distress. As for Morgan's suit, most of his claims were dismissed.

