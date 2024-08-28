Home > Entertainment > Music K-pop Singer Taeil Leaves NCT After Being Implicated in "Sex Crime Case" Taeil is reportedly under investigation. By Elissa Noblitt Updated Aug. 28 2024, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Content warning: This article mentions sexual crimes. In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), music label SM Entertainment has announced that Taeil, whose legal name is Moon Tae-il, has left K-pop group NCT after being accused of committing a sexual crime. The post was made on Aug. 28, 2024, and notified fans of the pop star that he would be removed from the group, effective immediately.

"We recognized the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided that Taeil can no longer continue team activities,” the label said. "We have discussed this matter with Taeil, and it has been decided that he will leave the group." Here's what we know about the alleged incident.

Source: Getty images (L-R) Yuta, Taeil, Jungwoo, and Doyoung of NCT

What are the allegations against NCT member Taeil?

Unfortunately, per ABC News, the statement from SM Entertainment is all we really have to go by for now. In it, they told fans, "We recently confirmed that Taeil has been accused of a criminal case related to sex crimes," though they did not specify the nature of the crime allegedly committed.

They also shared that both Taeil and SM Entertainment are cooperating with the police investigation — but reports of a criminal case could not be independently verified.

However, though few details can be confirmed as of writing, speculation from fans of the group has begun to spread. "SM has never acted so fast to drop a male idol before. ... What did Taeil do that made SM cut him loose so quickly, even before any news broke? It must be something serious," one user wrote on X.

Others have started to share screenshots from an Instagram account belonging to a user called @agnes_121430, who has been alluding to their connection with the case. "Did you steal all my phone? ... You've been hacking for over six years and now you're OK? I don't know why everyone fooled me [sic]," one of their translated comments on Taeil's posts reads.

"Seems like he did a hidden cam on her phone for six years," a user responded. These claims cannot be verified and are pure speculation at this time. Taeil himself has also not yet addressed the accusations publicly, and with an ongoing investigation taking place, he is unlikely to do so any time soon.

Taeil once held a Guinness World Record.

The popularity of NCT and its offshoots — as well as Taeil himself — can't possibly be overstated. In fact, the K-pop star even once held a Guinness World Record for the fastest person to ever reach 1 million followers on Instagram, per Forbes. He hit the milestone in 2020 but has since been surpassed by Kim Taehyung ‘V’ of BTS.

As of writing, Taeil currently has over 5 million followers on the platform, though he hasn't posted since July. And since his comments have not been limited, fans have been using the forum to share their frustration and disgust following the accusations. "This proves, yet again, we do not know them other than their idol persona. We can’t trust ANYONE," one fan wrote.