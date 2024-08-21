Home > Entertainment > Music 'It Ends With Us' Soundtrack Brings Mike Milosh's Grooming Allegations Back to Light Rhye member Mike Milosh's ex-wife, Alexa Nikolas, accused him of grooming her. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 21 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Content warning: The article mentions allegations of grooming and sexual abuse. The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling novel It Ends With Us is facing growing controversy. On Aug. 20, former child star Alexa Nikolas criticized the movie and its lead, Blake Lively, for including a song by her alleged groomer on the soundtrack.

Many fans quickly assumed that Alexa was talking about her ex-husband, Mike Milosh, a musician known for his work with the group Rhye. Keep scrolling to learn more about the grooming allegations against him.

Here's what to know about the grooming allegations against Rhye member Mike Milosh.

In March 2021, Milosh was accused by his ex-wife, Alexa Nikolas, of grooming and sexual abuse. According to NPR, the Zoey 101 actress posted a five-part open letter on Instagram titled "Groomed by the Groom," where she claimed that the singer began grooming her for a sexual relationship when she was just 16 years old.

In the social media post, Alexa referred to Milosh as an ephebophile — someone primarily attracted to adolescents aged 15 to 19 — and accused the musician of grooming her for "a green card, success, and sex."

The letter also outlines their relationship history and details Alexa's claims that Milosh made multiple attempts to meet her in Los Angeles while she was still a minor under the guise of wanting to photograph her.

Alexa Nikolas accused Milosh of sexual abuse and assault.

Along with accusing Milosh of grooming her, Alexa also alleged that he sexually abused and assaulted her during their marriage. By August 2021, she filed a lawsuit against Milosh for sexual battery, gender-based violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Court documents obtained by Pitchfork revealed that Alexa alleged Milosh "preyed on the innocence of a minor fan to manipulate and coerce her into succumbing to his repeated sexual assaults of her."

The lawsuit continued, "Milosh utilized his power of authority and seniority over [Nikolas], as well as years of sexual grooming of [Nikolas] as a minor child, to manipulate her into trusting him. Upon gaining her trust, Defendant Milosh terrorized, sodomized, and abused [Nikolas] as a part of his continuous conduct aimed at satisfying his prurient and economic desires."

Milosh denied the allegations and filed a countersuit in late August 2021. Alexa dropped her lawsuit in March 2022, and Milosh's case was dismissed in February 2023.

Alexa Nikolas criticized "It Ends With Us" for including a Rhye song in its soundtrack.

A little over three years after revealing her allegations, Alexa has slammed Blake Lively and It Ends With Us for including one of Milosh's songs on the movie's soundtrack. "I can't say enough how disappointed I am in Blake Lively and It Ends With Us. Not only has your rollout of this film been a complete disaster and shame, but you also put my known abuser/groomer's music in your film," she wrote on Instagram.

Alexa added, "There is physical evidence of him grooming me when he was 33 and I was 16. It's easily accessible on the internet, sadly, since I had to also take on the emotional labor of exposing RHYE with evidence. It was also a very public lawsuit that goes into great detail [about] what he did to me. Shame on this film."