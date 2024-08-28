Home > Entertainment > Music DaniLeigh's DUI Arrest: Breaking Down the Charges and Legal Consequences DaniLeigh’s fans are worried about her. After the release of footage from her DUI arrest, some people believe she is in jail. By D.M. Published Aug. 28 2024, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer DaniLeigh’s personal life has become as publicized as her music career. In addition to the drama surrounding her co-parenting relationship with DaBaby, DanieLeigh has found herself in serious legal trouble. The controversy began in May 2023 when DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, reportedly drove under the influence in Miami Beach. Early that morning, she allegedly struck a moped rider in a hit-and-run accident and fled the scene, according to TMZ.

The rider sustained injuries but survived. Witnesses claimed DaniLeigh was swerving through traffic before the crash, prompting the police to investigate further. Miami Beach police apprehended DaniLeigh after the incident. They arrested her and charged her with three serious offenses: driving under the influence (DUI), leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, and DUI causing damage to property or another person. Now, people want to know the details of DaniLeigh's case and whether she went to jail.

Source: Getty Images

Did DaniLeigh go to jail? Here’s an update on her case.

DaniLeigh was taken into custody after her arrest. However, she didn’t spend an extended period behind bars. Shortly after her arrest, she was released on bail. According to PEOPLE, DaniLeigh’s bail was set at $9,500.

The singer was ultimately able to avoid jail time after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge as well as one count of DUI causing serious injury, per XXL. The court sentenced her to five years of probation for the incident. However, her lawyer insists she wasn’t at fault.

"She [DaniLeigh] wasn't really at fault in the accident and she didn't know she [hit] somebody, but there was damage to the car," said DaniLeigh’s attorney, Michael Catalano. "She wants to say, 'I'm really sorry about this,' but [the victim] has a lawyer and we never let people talk because it can be held against them. The truth of the matter is, the gentleman who got hurt was at fault in the accident. She's very apologetic about it and feels horrible that somebody got hurt."

The terms of DaniLeigh's probation require her to avoid any legal trouble for five years. She also faced two additional charges: one for leaving the scene of a crime and another for an additional DUI. However, these charges will be dismissed if she successfully completes her probation.

The bodycam footage from DaniLeigh’s arrest is shocking!

On Aug. 23, the bodycam footage from DaniLeigh’s DUI arrest was released and it is shocking. The clip shows the moment officers pulled over the “Easy” singer, moments after she struck a moped driver.

When asked, DaniLeigh denied hitting the motorist, but authorities handcuffed her. Rapper Quavo arrived at the scene, though it's unclear if he was with DaniLeigh before she drove. Quavo then tried to get information from the arresting officer but was turned away.