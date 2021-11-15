What Is DaniLeigh's Net Worth? The R&B Singer Is a New Mother

What Is DaniLeigh's Net Worth? The R&B Singer Is a New MotherBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 15 2021, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
For folks who have a deep affinity for upcoming R&B singers, DaniLeigh is a popular name. After releasing her 2018 debut album “The Plan,” the Dominican-American singer slowly rose to fame. Since then, she has collaborated with Chris Brown, Queen Naija, Fivio Foreign, and more.
She has made strides in her music career, but some people are familiar with her name due to her ongoing relationship drama with DaBaby. And as a result, fans and social media users alike have been yearning to learn more about her. For starters, what is DaniLeigh’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.
What is DaniLeigh's net worth?
Since DaniLeigh’s songs “Easy” and “Lil Bebe” have all been certified platinum, fans have expected her net worth to be on the sizable side. And it turns out that she has built an adequate nest egg.
According to WePublishNews, DaniLeigh has accumulated a net worth of $1.5 million. This figure is a combination of her work as a singer, songwriter, and choreographer.
DaniLeigh
Singer, Songwriter, Choreographer
Net worth: 1,500,000
DaniLeigh is a Dominican-American singer, songwriter, and choreographer. She was sought out by Prince in 2013 to direct and appear in one of his music videos, and she went on to become a contemporary R&B artist.
Birthdate: Dec. 20, 1994
Birthplace: Miami, Fla.
Birth name: Danielle Curiel
Father: Vladimir Curiel
Mother: Vicky Curiel
Children: One daughter (born Aug. 2021)
DaniLeigh and DaBaby exchanged verbal blows on social media.
For months, social media has been speculating about DaniLeigh's relationship status. And it appears that all of our questions have finally been answered.
On Nov. 14, 2021, DaBaby went live on DaniLeigh’s phone and showed the pair having a heated exchange. In a clip captured by The Shade Room, DanLeigh can be seen feeding their infant daughter while the DaBaby can be heard calling her crazy.
“I have to record you for my safety,” DaBaby says.
The “Ball If I Want To” rapper then went to post a statement on Instagram Stories detailing that DaniLeigh has been physical toward him and that he’d like to distance himself from her.
“The last hour has been documented for my safety and business done based on my reputation,” DaBaby wrote. “With multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme and a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I have been beat on, yelled at, and chased around like one of those fatal love attraction type girls.”
DaniLeigh then went on to release her own statement on Instagram Stories claiming that she and the MC have been living together for the past three months and that he decided to kick her out of the home. She later took to Instagram Live — captured by The Shade Room — to address the entire situation and claimed that DaBaby called the police on her.
“All of a sudden, I cooked this [n-word] tonight," DaniLeigh says. "He wants to come to the crib and I’m sleeping in this [n-word) bed. He talks about, ‘You need to go.’ He wants to call the cops about me for no reason.”
Since then, both parties have been sharing videos and Instagram Stories to further explain their sides of the story. On Nov. 15, 2021, DaBaby publicly broke down their situation in an Instagram Live session. The rapper explained that he was never in a relationship with DaniLeigh and that she is “side chick.” Making matters worse, DaniLeigh jumped into the Live session where they both exchanged words with members of the rapper’s team in the background.
The general consensus on social media is that they are both at fault. Many people believe that DaBaby should have never gotten involved with DaniLeigh in the first place, while others believe that DaniLeigh is receiving her share of karma since she actively pursued DaBaby while he was involved with his first baby mother, MeMe.
It’s safe to say that DaniLeigh and DaBaby are over. Hopefully, she can bounce back and focus on her career and being a mother.