Did Sheena and Forrest Actually Meet Before Appearing on '90 Day Fiance'? Photo Stuns Fans A fan noticed an unusual photo on Sheena's Facebook that suggests things aren't quite as they seem. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 13 2026, 9:25 a.m. ET

For couples who appear on 90 Day Fiancé are trying to build their relationship and make something permanent is the challenge. They often face language and lifestyle barriers, issues with family, and the challenge of bringing lives together from different worlds. But the point of the show is to bring fans in on the process and show them the story as it evolves.

Why is why new evidence suggesting that Forrest and Sheena from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days met before they claimed to have is raising some eyebrows.

Rumors suggest Forrest and Sheena met before '90 Day Fiancé.'

It's not necessarily that their relationship is older than they've claimed that has people so surprised, but it's the fact that their relationship may be much, much older than they've claimed that has people so disgruntled. According to a post shared to Instagram by @starcasm_ig, "Evidence has recently surfaced online suggesting Forrest and Sheena (and show producers) may be lying about when the couple first met in person."

The Instagram user points to an eagle-eyed Facebook post that someone noticed after a friend of Sheena’s named Ed Ong wished Sheena happy birthday on Facebook in July of 2019. On Facebook, the "happy birthday" posts will generate a little slideshow of your friendship if you want it to, which is what Ed did when he wished Sheena happy birthday. In one photo, fans noted Sheena and Forrest together. Which suggests that this photo of the two of them was once her profile photo in 2019.

@Starcasm_ig adds, "A Redditor also found another alleged Facebook post from 2019 that includes a photo of Forrest helping Sheena at her vet clinic in the Philippines." This wouldn't exactly be the first time producers had sanctioned a lie from participants about when they met, or the circumstances of their relationship, but the gap between when the two actually first met and when they told the show they met is pretty shocking, even so.

Do Sheena and/or Forrest work?

But the furor over their apparent lies about when they met isn't the only thing putting the couple under the microscope. Questions have swirled for months about whether Forrest will ever contribute financially to their life, or continue to let Sheena do the hard work.

In Season 8, Episode 6 of Before the 90 Days, Forrest expressed his concern that Sheena's parents wouldn't approve of him without a job. While Forrest and Sheena discussed their finances, the show cut to Forrest explaining, "So I haven't had a job in several years. And I have been living on disability cheques. Sheena has always understood my situation, and that's why it's been put more on her to save for our future. And I feel awful about it" (via Soap Central).

While he seems grateful that Sheena "understands" his lack of a job, Sheena herself seems slightly frustrated. After all, Sheena is a hard worker and has encouraged him to work before. However, one post on Reddit seems to suggest that Forrest does have a job, as a pharmacy technician (via TV Guide). It's not confirmed, but it would be an interesting twist.