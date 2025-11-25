Some '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Feel Like They Lost Their Reality TV Dad After Chuck Potthast Died "We're trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 25 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chuckpotthast

There are some 90 Day Fiancé cast members that are minor, and more like supporting characters, but who also end up stealing the spotlight in the best way. For some longtime fans, that was Chuck Potthast, the father of Elizabeth Castravet, whose relationship with husband Andrei Castravet has been part of the franchise for years. So when Elizabeth shared an Instagram post that revealed Chuck had died, fans were heartbroken and wanted to know his cause of death.

Although Elizabeth did not share in her post what happened to her father, she did write in the caption that he died two weeks before she shared the news. She also gave an update in her Instagram Stories to set the record straight on what did and didn't happen to Chuck. Because, according to Elizabeth, there is a lot of "fake news" about him.

What was '90 Day Fiancé's Chuck Potthast's cause of death?

At this time, Elizabeth has not publicly shared what her father's cause of death was. When she shared the news on Instagram, she wrote that a "tragedy" happened. And, whether or not that means Chuck was sick or he was in an accident of some kind, she did not immediately elaborate on his cause of death.

"Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered," Elizabeth wrote, under a family photo of herself, Andrei, their kids, and Chuck. "My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We're trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time."

Afterward, multiple outlets reported that Chuck died from brain cancer. However, no one from the family, including Elizabeth, has come out to confirm this. For now, Chuck's cause of death is unclear. He was 64 at the time of his death, and he is survived by Elizabeth, her sisters and brother, and his handful of grandchildren.

Elizabeth came out about "fake news" about her dad's death.

Following Elizabeth sharing the news of Chuck's death, she took to her Instagram Stories to clear up rumors about what happened to her dad. In one of her posts, she wrote that outlets like People, which she tagged in the post, were reporting "fake news" about her dad's death. She also shared that, in time, she would share more information herself.

"UNTIL my family and I make an official statement regarding my dad, any articles or reports circulating right now are completely FALSE," she wrote. In another post in her Instagram Stories, Elizabeth added, "Imagine mourning the loss of your dad and then waking to fake stories being made about him."