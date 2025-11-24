Amani Jlassi From ‘90 Day Fiancé Reveals Psychiatric Hospital Stay: “Take Care of You” The TLC star said she went into the hospital after reaching, "such a low point." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 24 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/Instagram/@theamanijlassi, Instagram/@

TLC's hit 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been on the air for so long that there are few surprises regarding what will happen on the show. But during Season 11 of the OG show that started all of those spinoffs, 90 Day Fiancé introduced its first throuple. Surprise! The season showed an American couple, Matt and Amani Jlassi, attempting to bring their third partner, Any Aguirre, to the States.

The unlikely partners' relationship played out during 90 Day Fiancé and, what fans could see, appeared to be stressful as Amani and Matt divorced so Any could marry one of them for a Visa. The pressure from Any's immigration status could've been too much for Amani to bear. In November 2025, she shared with her fans that she was hospitalized and needed to care for herself a bit more. Here's what to know about Amani's hospital stay.

Amani from '90 Day Fiancé' opened up about her hospitalization on social media.

Amani took to TikTok to share the news regarding her health with her fans. In the post, she was lying down in a hospital bed with a hospital gown on. She began the post by taking a deep breath and addressed her fans as she told them she was in a psychiatric hospital. "I'm in the hospital right now for like, psych," Amani said. "Um. Yeah. I lost it, I guess."

According to VeryWellMind, psychiatric hospitals, also known as the psychiatric ward or psych ward, is "dedicated solely to mental healthcare" and is there to treat multiple mental health conditions, psychosis, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and more. While Amani didn't disclose if she had any underlying conditions, she admitted that her hospital stay was due to burnout.

Source: TikTok/@theamanijlassi

Amani Jlassi warned her '90 Day Fiancé' fans of the dangers of burnout.

Amani told her fans that her hospitalization stay was caused by burnout, which left her overwhelmed. As she cried on camera, she discussed how living with the mental health challenges had become too much for her. "Do you ever feel like you're going to break?" she asked her TikTok followers. "That you're working so hard that you may break? Well, you will break. How about a company you work for? Or your business [where] you work for the money?"

The reality star added that she had reached a "low point" in handling burnout and needed support from her family, including her husband, Matt. "When you get to how I feel right now, it's such a low point," Amani said. "And it's lonely. Nobody's gonna know. I have my husband on Live right now. Like, it's lonely when you get this low. Take care of you."

According to Mental Health America, burnout happens when "ongoing stress leaves you exhausted—emotionally, physically, and mentally. It can happen when you’re trying to handle too many things—work, school, parenting, caregiving, or other duties. After a while, you may feel drained, disconnected, and overwhelmed." Some ways to combat burnout includes taking time off work, setting boundaries, prioritizing rest, and seeking support through self-care and professional or peer help.