What Does Amani From '90 Day Fiancé' Do For a Living? Here's What We Know The realty TV star is in a throuple with her husband and girlfriend. By Niko Mann Published June 30 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @theamanijlassi

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé want to know what Amani Jlassi does for a living after learning how much the reality TV star sends to her girlfriend, Any, in Mexico. Amani revealed how much money she sends her girlfriend during the 90 Day Fiancé: Tell All part 2 on June 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Amani and her husband, Matt, are in a throuple with Brenda "Any" Aguirre. During Part 2 of the tell-all, Amani and Matt revealed that they have sent Any around $60,000 during the course of their relationship. Matt and Amani met on Tinder and were married 10 years ago. They have two children. The couple later met Any, a single mother and exotic dancer from Tijuana, Mexico, and the three became a throuple.

Source: Instagram / @theamanijlassi

Article continues below advertisement

What does Amani do for a living on '90 Day Fiancé'?

Amani works in the tech industry as an account manager, and she also dabbles in real estate, per MSN. She was also featured on How to Get Rich on Netflix and reportedly makes six figures. She moved to America from Tunisia at 18 to attend college, and she began working for tech companies soon after. The reality star shared a video about her career and "dream job" on Instagram on May 29.

"It started with networking in college and led to working with some of the biggest tech giants," she wrote in the caption. "My first year, I turned around a territory book of business, leading to a massive increase in growth and revenue. Within two years, I was promoted to an outside sales rep, tripling my income from $85k to $350k in less than three years!"

Article continues below advertisement

"But it wasn’t just about the money," she continued. "As a young immigrant female, I had to work twice as hard as colleagues to prove myself and for someone to take a chance on me, and I did. I won the award for the Americas by building trust with my customers and always putting their needs first. Now, I’m a major account manager for multi-billion-dollar companies. It’s intimidating, but I love it! My career has taught me the importance of diversifying income and mentoring others."

Article continues below advertisement

"If you’re ready to break into tech or take your career to the next level, I’m here to guide you," she continued. "In fact, today I teach people how to get into tech at the entry level with no tech background by educating them on special programs tech giants have specifically for those with no tech background! Comment below or send me a DM to learn more!"

Article continues below advertisement

The tech account manager said on the tell-all that she has sent Any up to $4000 per month. She and Matt began dating Any about one year before they began filming 90 Day Fiancé after meeting in a club and spending the night together in a hotel. Matt and Amani said they planned to get a divorce so that one of them could marry Any and bring her to the U.S.