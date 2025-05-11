'90 Day Fiancé's' Reba Thomas Sparks Debate Over Her "Therapist" Title But does she call herself a therapist? By Jennifer Farrington Published May 11 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: TLC

It looks like there’s a bit of confusion around 90 Day Fiancé’s Reba Thomas and her professional title. On the show, she’s promoted as a sex therapist, someone who steps in to help struggling couples with their intimacy issues. But the term therapist might be used a little too loosely here. The truth is, Reba isn’t a licensed therapist, though she is qualified to offer sexual advice.

A quick look into her background shows she’s completed specific trainings and earned certificates that allow her to work with individuals in this space, but she hasn’t gone through the licensing required to officially call herself a therapist. Interestingly, while the show portrays her as such, there’s no paper trail online of Reba actually referring to herself as a sex therapist. So what’s really going on here? There's a lot to unpack so let's get into it!

Reba Thomas from '90 Day Fiancé isn't a licensed therapist.

It’s true, Reba Thomas from 90 Day Fiancé isn’t a licensed sex therapist, despite how fans perceive her on the show and how she’s seemingly portrayed. However, Reba has received the proper credentials (assuming her LinkedIn is accurate) to work as a sex coach, which is exactly how she refers to herself on the platform. According to her LinkedIn, Reba is the resident sex and intimacy coach on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, a role she took on in January 2023 and continues to hold.

So, how did she land that role? Well, while fans were quick to point out her public relations degree from Howard University, they may have overlooked the rest of her LinkedIn, which lays out her certifications. Not only does Reba have a certificate in Women’s Entrepreneurship from Cornell University, issued in April 2020, but she also earned a certificate in Sexual Health Promotion from Indiana University Bloomington, issued in February 2018.

So, Reba Thomas isn’t a licensed sex therapist, but she is a certified sex coach.

While many fans have been dragging Reba through the mud online, calling her out for not being a licensed therapist and for the questionable advice she dishes out, she may actually be more qualified than people think. One Reddit user summed up the frustration by writing, "Freaking NOT SURPRISED. She gets on my nerves."

But here’s the thing: Reba isn’t out here calling herself a therapist off-screen. On Instagram, she promotes herself as a sex educator, entertainer, and entrepreneur — and, as mentioned, her official role on the show is that of an intimacy coach. And it would seem as though she has every right to do so.

Indiana University offers a Sexual and Reproductive Health graduate certificate, and while we can’t confirm if this is the exact one Reba completed, it appears to be the only certificate of its kind from the school. According to Indiana University’s website, the certificate qualifies recipients to work as a sexual wellness counselor, reproductive health specialist, community health educator, and even a diversity educator.