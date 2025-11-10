Tigerlily Responded to Fans About Why She and Adnan Are Not Part of '90-Day Fiancé' Tell-All "There's nothing more dangerous than truth in full glam," Tigerlily wrote on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 10 2025, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tigerlilyabdelfattah

It's not unusual for cast members on shows in the 90-Day Fiancé franchise to get blowback from production and even fans for their behavior away from cameras. So when Tigerlily and Adnan were not on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all for Season 9, fans wondered if it was something the couple did in their personal lives.

Ahead of the multi-part special, a lengthy trailer showed the other couples in attendance in-studio and at the shared house where the couples stayed between filming the tell-all. However, Tigerlily and Adnan were not in any scenes, so some fans knew they would likely not be in attendance once the tell-all aired. Still, there are lots of questions about why that is.

Source: TLC

Why are Tigerlily and Adnan not at the '90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' tell-all?

During the first part of the tell-all special, host Shaun Robinson announces that Tigerlily and Adnan will not be with the other couples for either part of the televised special. They don't even appear through a video call, though some fans had speculated that they might. On Reddit, fans theorized that the couple was cut from the tell-all and even the last remaining episodes of the season due to their social media activity.

"Their antisemitic and pro-Nazi posts came to light, leading to speculation that they had been edited out of the rest of the season," one fan commented on the Reddit post. According to fans on another Reddit thread, Adnan reportedly posted and then took down comments about why he believes Hitler left some Jewish individuals alive. The post shared screenshots from a user who DM'd Adnan to call him out. In the screenshots, Adnan did not deny the post that fans called him out for.

Tigerlily often posts on Instagram about her support for Palestine in the Gaza conflict. And, ahead of the tell-all, she shared a post where she wrote that she will continue to show her support for the country. "I am willing to take backlash for supporting Palestine," she wrote. "I don't care if I'm targeted, canceled, or denied work opportunities. Silence serves the oppressor. This face wasn't made for genocide gloss."

Tigerlily said she and Adnan will be back on TV at some point.

TLC has not released a statement about why Adnan and Tigerlily are not part of the tell-all special. However, no one attached to the network has announced that the couple has been fired from the franchise altogether, either. Tigerlily shared a fan's question in her Instagram Stories, where they asked why she and Adnan are not part of the special.