'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want to Know What Tigerlily Does to Afford Such a Lavish Lifestyle Her divorce settlement wasn't cheap, either. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 23 2025, 8:11 a.m. ET Source: TLC

When 90 Day Fiance fans saw Tigerlily dropping $26,000 on a watch for her husband Adnan Abdlefattah, who is 19 years younger than her, fans of the show wanted to know the source of her income — prompting many to ask: what does she do for a living?

Article continues below advertisement

What is Tigerlily's job? She has two businesses.

A trip to the reality TV personality's Instagram account reveals that she isn't banking on checks from production companies to earn a living. Tigerlily lists two businesses on her profile, one appears to be a financial literacy and strategy consulting course called "Make Money With Tiger."

The other is Neige Concept which is an apparel brand that appears to be rooted in an eco-friendly mission that's focused on minimizing waste. The store's website states: "When we choose brands, we think about the materials they use, their approach to labor practices, production processes, and waste and energy management."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

Furthermore, it reads: "At Neige, we buy in small quantities to remove the waste, and all of our packaging is eco-friendly and compostable." The website appears to have a variety of style options for women and children, along with a skincare line.

Article continues below advertisement

In an episode of Before the 90 Days, the Texas native stated that her kids have been "well taken care of" in a previous divorce settlement with her ex-husband. According to Starcasm, he's a man named Darren who was the Executive Vice President of Global Business Development for a company called Tidel.

Tidel specializes in "retail cash automation solutions" and its website lists that it works with a variety of known brands such as Wendy's, Hilton, Shell, Casey's, and Abercrombie & Fitch. Furthermore, the company manufactures "cash management solutions and robbery deterrent products for the retail industry."

Article continues below advertisement

Yahoo reports that Tigerlily's ex was ordered to pay $7,000 a month "which acted as both child support and temporary spousal maintenance" following their divorce. Those payments began on September 1, 2021, and it's unclear for how long he's expected to maintain those payments.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, he was expected to add her as a user on an American Express card where she could charge no more than $4,000 per month to use for "groceries, cleaning services for the marital residence, and legal fees and expenses incurred for this divorce proceeding."

The former couple agreed to sell their marital residence on December 13, 2021, with funds from the sale being disbursed on February 1, 2022. Furthermore, throughout the divorce proceedings, Darren was instructed to cover a family cell phone plan, which included Tigerlily and their children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube | @90 Day Fiance

Part of Darren's counterclaims against his ex-wife included an accusation of adultery, which rendered any marital differences between the two of them to be irreconcilable. In 2019, Tigerlily's ex-husband became the President and CEO of Tidel.