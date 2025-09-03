‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Tigerlily and Her Family Survived an “Unthinkable” Camper Fire The TLC staple said the incident happened during her son, Zeyn's, birthday celebration in August 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 3 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Although 90 Day Fiancé mainstay, Tigerlily Abdelfattah, has been known to stir up some drama on the TLC franchise, her life appeared to be on an upswing. In September 2023, she was the quintessential princess for her and her husband Adnan Abdelfattah's wedding in his home city of Amman, Jordan. Shortly after their marriage, Tigerlily, who was already raising her cubs, aka her "Tigerlily kids," sons Finn and Roux, expanded her family when she and Adnan welcomed their first son together, Zeyn Eleven.

Zeyn celebrated his first birthday in August 2025. The reality star and her family planned a fun summer trip for his big day. Unfortunately, the family outing went awry from the moment they arrived at a popular resort, and the trip ended with a terrifying fire. Here's what to know.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Tigerlily's family's camper caught on fire during their vacation.

In August 2025, Tigerlily and Adnan celebrated their son, Zeyn's, first birthday. She celebrated the occasion on Instagram, followed by their son's birthday outing at Kalahari indoor water park in Round Rock, Texas. According to Tigerlily's Instagram Stories, which were obtained by 90 Day Fiancé news and memes, she explained that she and her family were treated poorly by the resort's staff and management.

The TLC star shared that some of the unpleasant customer service she received involved the staff allegedly refusing to give them working keys six hours after they decided to extend their stay. She said they repeatedly asked for a manager, who she claimed didn't pay them any attention until after Adnan raised his voice. Once a manager finally arrived, she was reportedly rude and didn't offer Tigerlily or Adnan any further guidance or an explanation of why everything took so long.

Tigerlily further accused the staff of never placing a food order she made for her family. After waiting 45 minutes with their hungry children, the reality star and her husband decided to leave, despite reportedly not receiving any accountability from the staff. Tigerlily wrote on her Instagram Stories that the alleged rude service she received from Kalahari wasn't the end of her nightmarish trip. In another Instagram Story post, she shared that "unthinkable happened" while the family was preparing to leave the resort.

While they were packing and preparing to leave, thick smoke surrounded the back of the vehicle. Tigerlily said seeing the fire caused her to panic, and she sprang into action to protect her children from the fire by throwing the kids out to safety while the fire was still burning. "In seconds, I threw the doors open and pulled the kids to safety while Adnan charged toward the flames and put the fire out himself," Tigerlily recalled.

The details surrounding Tigerlily's camper van fire are under "active investigation."

In addition to sharing her story, Tigerlily confirmed the camper van fire harmed no one in her family. She also shared with fans that her husband was able to take out the fire on his own. While Tigerlily is happy that she and her loved ones are safe, she revealed she wouldn't be taking the situation lightly. She said in another Instagram update that she suspected Kalahari's staff may have been involved in the incident, and the case was now "under investigation" after she and her husband "filed official reports" with the police.

"The only people who had access to our van during this time were valet or hotel staff," Tigerlily said, adding, "We're shaken but grateful that our children are safe. Families deserve better."

