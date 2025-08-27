Big News for Fans of '90 Day Fiancé's Julia and Brandon — They're Pregnant! Brandon called impending fatherhood both "exciting" and "scary." By Ivy Griffith Updated Aug. 27 2025, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @juliatrubkinda1993

When Season 8 introduced 90 Day Fiancé fans to Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, it was clear that the two were in the middle of a whirlwind romance. She, a Russian city girl working as a go-go dancer. He, an American farm boy with an overbearing mom named Betty Gibbs;, they were facing challenging headwinds right from the start.

Nonetheless, they persevered and found a way to make it work. Now, they're taking their relationship to the next step: they're pregnant! The two shared the big announcement in August 2025, and fans quickly focused on one thing: Betty. Here's the scoop.

'90 Day Fiancé' couple Julia and Brandon are pregnant!

Sometimes it's hard to imagine that despite everything they faced, stacking odds against their relationship, Julia and Brandon have made it work. And made it work to the point that they're welcoming a little bundle of joy, no less!

The announcement came on social media, with Julia and Brandon sharing a video of themselves posing with their dog, Nalla, while Julia cradled an obviously pregnant belly. Julia shared, "we have big news, we are pregnant!" Brandon admitted that it was "exciting" but also "scary," which is a pretty honest take on becoming first-time parents, if you ask us.

The comments flooded with support and congratulations as people gave the young couple their best wishes. They also shared a carousel of maternity photos, one showcasing the couple kissing on the beach while proudly displaying ultrasound photos. Julia captioned the carousel, "There is so much to say, I will start with this, it is not usual for me, and it is very strange to talk about this, but I have to start."

Fans remind Betty that this is Brandon and Julia's child, not Betty's.

Of course, when it comes to Julia and Brandon, you know that the congratulations don't stop there, because it's highly likely that Betty has already tried to inappropriately insert herself into the process all along. And fans were quick to jump on that point, admonishing Betty to let her son enjoy this moment with his wife and their impending child.

One fan wrote on Instagram, "Betty if you are seeing this, just remember this is not your child!!! Be respectful to Julia first babies are hard please do not intrude on her every day. Congratulations Julia and Brandon!" Another wrote, "I can see Brandon's parents dressed like doctors trying to get inside the nursery to deliver the baby."

But another fan had a different perspective, writing, "Congrats...maybe you'll understand Betty more." Because, after all, Betty has always ever felt that she was just a loving mom doing her best.