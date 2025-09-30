'90 Day Fiancé's Tigerlily Says She and Adnan Split Up Amid Pregnancy Rumors "Some forevers end sooner than we dreamed," Tigerlily wrote on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 30 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tigerlilyabdelfattah

There are some 90 Day Fiancé couples whose rushed and chaotic beginning signifies what the end of their relationship will look like. That's the case for Tigerlily and Adnan, who originally appeared in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2024. In a September 2025 Instagram post, however, Tigerlily announced her divorce from Adnan.

What does that mean for their future in the franchise and for the child they share? It could mean lots of drama, even if Tigerlily and Adnan do not find themselves in front of the camera again. In her post, Tigerlily wrote that she will "walk forward with peace." However, given the way viewers saw her intense relationship with Adnan unfold, it may not be that easy for her.

Tigerlily and Adnan from '90 Day Fiancé' announced their divorce.

In Tigerlily's Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself and Adnan from their wedding with a line to split them in half. "Two years ago today I stood here in this dress believing it was forever," she wrote in the caption. "Some forevers end sooner than we dreamed. Love doesn't conquer all. Forever can't survive without unity, safety, and trust. I walk forward with peace, my children, and the new blessing I quietly carry."

That last line about the blessing that Tigerlily "quietly" carries furthers the rumor that she is pregnant with her and Adnan's second child together. However, neither has announced as much. On TikTok, one fan shared a video where she expressed her support for Tigerlily and also reminded people that Adnan had shown what she sees as "controlling" behavior towards Tigerlily early on in the marriage.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, upon arriving in Jordan to see Adnan, Tigerlily is rushed through a wedding that she seems unprepared for. Because of that, and the way the relationship progressed on the show, some viewers weren't surprised to learn that Tigerlily and Adnan are headed for divorce. Under Tigerlily's Instagram post, someone commented, "Why is anyone surprised? She deserved so much better than him."

Another wrote, in reference to Tigerlily and Adnan's shared child, "There is no way this man will leave without a fight and taking his first-born son with him?!" Tigerlily and Adnan welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2024, per People.

Tigerlily could still be on a '90 Day Fiancé' show without Adnan.

Even though Tigerlily and Adnan's relationship was the reason they were cast in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, it isn't unheard of for single cast members to continue in one of the many shows. There is 90 Day: The Single Life, for example, where newly single cast members find love again and allow cameras to follow them as they do it.