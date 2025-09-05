'90 Day Fiance' Star Jasmine Pineda Says She’s "Seriously Considering" Moving to Italy Is TLC personality Jasmine Pineda making plans to leave the United States? By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 5 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jasminepanama

If there’s one thing Jasmine Pineda is going to do, it’s keep the 90 Day Fiance fandom talking. The latest buzz? Fans can’t stop dissecting what she said in a new video about possibly leaving the U.S. and starting fresh in Italy. In fact, discussions regarding whether Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance is moving to Italy have been popping up all over threads, YouTube comments, Facebook fan groups, and gossip blogs — fueled mostly by speculation, but also by Jasmine herself.

Now, before anyone rushes to say she’s been deported or “fled” the country, let’s just clear that up: There's no credible report that Jasmine has officially moved to Italy — or been kicked out of anywhere. In true reality TV fashion, however, what she did say has fans spiraling.

Jasmin of ‘90 Day Fiance’ talked about moving to Italy in a video making the rounds on social media.

So where did the Italy rumors really come from? Not some random tweet, surprisingly. Jasmine sparked the conversation herself thanks to a video making the rounds on YouTube. In the video, the TLC personality casually mentions that she’s “seriously considering” a move to Italy.

Relaxing inside a vehicle while filming, she explains she’s interested in immersing herself in the “old world” and wants to brush up on her Italian. While Jasmine certainly seemed calm and even a little dreamy about her plans, that chill did not carry over into the 90 Day Fiance fandom. Over on Reddit, her future plans quickly turned into the punchline of a few nasty jokes.

Now, let’s be real for a minute — this isn’t the first time Jasmine’s made headlines for shaking things. Between rumors of relationship drama with Gino, tension over her kids in Panama, and that whole “new baby” plotline, her name stays trending. But Italy? That hit differently. She didn’t say she’s packed her bags yet. There was no “I’m moving next week” moment. She, however, did sound serious about considering. Her consideration was all it took for fans of the TLC franchise to have opinions.

Fans popped off on Reddit — and the shade was real.

Oh, you know 90 Day Fiance fans had things to say about Jasmine deciding to move, and they rushed right over to Reddit to say them. Some were genuinely curious, some were wildly sarcastic, and others were downright savage. “Is she taking the baby or is she trying to leave a child in every country she goes to?” One user joked.

Several others noted variations of “Italy has enough problems.” One jokingly added to remember to “check on Italy” after Jasmine arrives. Unfortunately, there was little support for Jasmine in response to her considering a big move to Italy. Most ultimately suspected it was just another way to run from some of her problems.

So, is she actually moving to Italy?