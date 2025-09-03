Why Jasmine Roth Decided to Move to Utah Amid Injury, Motherhood, and a Hit Show HGTV star Jasmine Roth juggled pregnancy, recovering from an injury, filming a new season of her hit show, and relocating her family at the same time. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 3 2025, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jasminerothofficial

Jasmine Roth has never been one to sit still, but even by her standards, the past couple of years have been a whirlwind. In 2023, as those who follow her Instagram know, she was sidelined by a debilitating herniated disc in her neck that forced her to hit pause on Help! I Wrecked My House. By 2024, she welcomed her second daughter, Darla Rose. And just when you’d think that was enough change for one person, she and her husband, Brett, decided, “Why not move states, too?”

So, why did Jasmine Roth move to Utah? For fans who have watched her balance designing homes with motherhood and turning 40 mid-pregnancy, it sounds almost unbelievable. But for this HGTV star, it was less about chaos and more about finding the right place to grow, both personally and professionally.

Why did Jasmine Roth decide to move both professionally and personally from California to Utah?

Jasmine was all about the California dream for over a decade. Huntington Beach was home. It was where she and Brett raised their daughter, Hazel, and built a life rooted in SoCal vibes. Despite the memories and the strong network of loved ones they had in California, they started to realize just how much time they spent traveling to Utah.

The mountain town isn’t new territory. It’s where Jasmine and Brett got married, and it was where they renovated a vacation home. So, when the chance came to relocate permanently, the move felt right. “We’re excited to lean into the community,” Jasmine told HGTV, adding that she’s most looking forward to connecting with nature, experiencing all four seasons, and having a little more “room to breathe.”

The timing is what had fans shaking their heads in disbelief. Jasmine welcomed her second daughter Darla Rose in 2024 amid turning 40. She was also raising her daughter Hazel, who she had in 2020. When she spoke to HGTV she described the birth of the timing of her daughters amid everything else going on as “different.” She, however, didn’t consider one birth to be better than the other she said it was “just different.”

Still, those who follow her can’t help but be a little overwhelmed by the fact that she was recovering from a pregnancy, raising one child, turning 40, and welcoming a second child into the world when she decided it was time to move to another state.

This move was both professional and personal.

The move to Park City wasn’t just personal — it was professional, too. Season 5 of Help! I Wrecked My House followed Jasmine to Utah, meaning fans would see her SoCal style adapt to snowy mountains and rugged terrain.

From the outside, it’s hard not to laugh at the timing. Jasmine had every reason to slow down after her injury, to soak in time with her family, or even to press pause on her career. Instead, she’s juggling it all at once — and pulling it off with her usual calm confidence.