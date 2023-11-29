Home > Television > HGTV Does Your Home Need Help Stat? Here's How to Apply for HGTV's 'Help! I Wrecked My House' HGTV's 'Help! I Wrecked My House' features homes in Orange County, Calif. that need professional help. Read on for how to apply to the series. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 29 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

The Gist: HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House follows designer Jasmine Roth as she rescues homes that have been plagued by DIY disasters and/or design blunders.

The show is filmed in Orange County, Calif. and the show's casting company RTR Media invites those in the area with eligible homes to apply.

I strongly relate to the clients on HGTV’s Help! I Wrecked My House because I too often get myself into sticky situations that require professional help.

If you’re unfamiliar with the popular home renovation show which first premiered in 2020, it stars designer and builder Jasmine Roth who comes to rescue folks who, well, wrecked their home. Maybe these property owners embarked on a massive home renovation project without the proper tools or experience, or maybe they weren’t newbies at all, but along the way, something went terribly wrong.

Regardless of how they got into their renovation pickle, they need professional help fast and that’s where Jasmine steps in. In each episode, she visits a different home in need and works her magic to rehab it. Now, you may be wondering: How does one get their home on Help! I Wrecked My House? You asked and we have the answer below.

Source: getty images

Is there an application for 'Help! I Wrecked My House?'

If you're looking to apply to Help! I Wrecked My House, all you have to do is email your messy home drama to castingcall@rtmeadia.com for more information. The casting company RTR Media handles the casting of a handful of home renovation shows seen on HGTV. For Help! I Wrecked My House they are specifically looking for homeowners in Orange County, Calif. who have three or more unfinished projects and/or spaces in their home.

Calling all Orange County homeowners! Have you DIYed your way into trouble? ️ HGTV's Help! I Wrecked My House is casting NOW! ⏰ Don't miss your chance to get expert assistance. Apply at https://t.co/aOeB7XZA6N today! #HGTV #CastingCall #DIYDisaster pic.twitter.com/FgmCOcbJwT — AuditionList.io (@auditionlistio) June 28, 2023

We recommend not holding back when it comes to the photos and videos of your home you send in that email. They want to see your trainwrecks! While RTR Media usually puts casting calls out ahead of a new season, there don't seem to be any strict deadlines on when to send in your materials. That said, no matter what time of year it is, it's always worth applying as your home could be chosen for a future season.