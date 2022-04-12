There are tons of different home improvement and renovation shows on TV, and there's a reason people enjoy some more than others. Sometimes, it's because audiences like the personalities of or the connection between the show's hosts. But other times it's because viewers can feel the passion the cast has for a certain location.The latter may be what rings true for those who watch Building Roots. The HGTV show stars married couple Ben and Cristi Dozier as they create and customize homes for clients in a particular area. \n\nBut where is the show filmed? This duo loves their home so much that they named their kids after towns in their home state.Where is 'Building Roots' filmed?According to HGTV, Building Roots is filmed in Pagosa Springs, Colo. The area is a source of inspiration for Ben and Cristi's work at Root Design Company. Although the two are originally from Texas, they have built a new life in the Centennial State. Back in 2004, they moved and never seemed to look back.Now, the family lives in a 100-year-old Victorian home, and the couple's business has its own workspace on the same property.Who are Ben and Cristi Dozier's kids?A love for Colorado runs deep for Ben and Cristi. So much so, in fact, that they named some of their kids after locations in the state. The couple share four children: Adelyn, Gunnison, Creede, and South.\n\n"Cristi named Adelyn, which is a beautiful name," Ben told HGTV. "And I named a couple of our kids after towns in Colorado that I'd lived in or had significant value to us."Gunnison and Creede are named after areas in the state, although Creede is actually a nickname (his real name is Benjamin). \n\nSouth is also a locational nickname for their youngest (his real name is Christopher).Based on the family's Instagram posts, it's clear that each of them shares a love of the outdoors. But despite this, their home designs don't always reflect this. Ben told HGTV about how he prides himself on how the Doziers' business is about their clients, not them and what they like."Once we figure out what that story is … it gives us direction. It gives us purpose. It gives us a mission and a vision and that translates into sketches and design," Ben said. \n\nCristi added that Building Roots is about just that. "It's the idea that people are building so much more than a home. They are putting their roots down," she said. "They're wanting this to grow to be more than just a house project,"\n\nYou can watch Building Roots on HGTV on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.