"New City, New Zip Code" — The Real Reason the Busbys Moved to a New House By Jennifer Farrington Published July 21 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET

By now, you’ve probably heard that OutDaughtered stars Danielle and Adam Busby are selling their house (if they haven’t already) and moving to a new neighborhood, but you might not know why, especially if you don’t keep up with their podcast. Not only is the family of eight, Danielle, Adam, and their six daughters, leaving the home they’ve lived in for 19 years, but they’ve also shut down Danielle’s store, Graeson Bee.

There’s been plenty of chatter speculating why they’re making such big changes, from selling their home to closing the shop, but the Busbys recently revealed the real reasons to clear the air. Here’s what they had to say.

Why are the Busbys moving?

The Busbys have officially said goodbye to their longtime home and moved to a new neighborhood, and yes, it’s still in Texas. The family spent their last night in their Lake City home on July 20, 2025. But why did the Busbys move? According to Adam and Danielle, there are two major reasons behind the move.

First, they've built up solid equity in their current home. And second, they feel called to this new area by God. “We feel a call that God is removing us from right here in this space, and He’s calling us to this other area,” Adam explained during the June 19, 2025, episode of their More Than Reality Podcast. “It’s a smaller community, a more tight-knit community. It's a place God wants us to raise our children … live a more intentional life.”

The couple admitted the news left their girls feeling a little confused, especially since it means starting over in a new neighborhood, with new schools and new friends. But Danielle said they’re confident in the decision. “We have to do what we feel is best for the family,” she said, even encouraging other parents to “hold your ground to make decisions that you think are best for your family.”

As for the equity part, Adam explained, “We’ve gained a lot of equity that allows us the opportunity to move into an area we want to move into.” The sale will also help them wipe out remaining debt and buy a home in their new dream location.

For now, the Busbys are renting a home in the area they felt “called” to until they find one that is suitable for their needs. While they were on the verge of buying a new house, and had even signed all the paperwork, the seller backed out at the last minute. Although the Busbys haven’t disclosed exactly where they’ve moved to for privacy reasons, since they were able to transport stuff from one home to the next daily, it sounds like it’s not too far from their now-former Lake City, Texas, home.

So, why did the Busbys close their store, Graeson Bee?

The Busbys decided to close Graeson Bee due to ongoing building issues that were never fully resolved by their landlord, and it regularly disrupted Danielle’s ability to host events that brought in major revenue. On their podcast, the couple explained they’d dealt with building-related problems for more than three years, and that those issues “caused so many problems across the board.”

Adam shared that Danielle had to cancel several monthly events that were big revenue drivers for the store due to persistent sewer smells and other random problems that kept popping up. “All these years we would have all these problems … leaks,” he said, noting that only “small Band-Aids” were applied. Eventually, they couldn’t take it anymore.

