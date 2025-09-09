Here's a Look at All Six of the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 7 Couples Season 7 is bringing some interesting characters together as they attempt to build their lives. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 9 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sumitjenny

The premise of 90 Day Fiancé is pretty simple: people from other countries move to America, and they have just 90 days to marry on a K-1 visa, or they have to leave the country. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way explores the opposite of this, when Americans move to be with their partners in other countries. And after years of success, Season 7 arrived in 2025 filled with faces old and new alike.

For Season 7, each couple brings something new and unique to the show. Here's what we know about all six of the couples appearing on the show's seventh installment.

Greta and Matthew



Greta is from Oklahoma and Matthew is from England. While they seem like fairly similar backgrounds, minus some cultural differences, they have quite a few differences to overcome. Including the fact that Matthew's parents live under the same roof, according to Entertainment Weekly, putting a little tension on the budding relationship.

Manon and Anthony

Manon is from France, while Anthony is from California. They're already married, and they share a toddler, but they're desperately trying to revamp their marriage amid the stressors of starting life together. So, they move to France for a fresh start but find many of their problems followed them across the pond.

Pattiya and Dylan

Pattiya, from Texas, finds love with Dylan, from Tasmania. Working as an exotic dancer, Pattiya is around 20 years older than Dylan, so there are more than just cultural differences to overcome between the duo. In Tasmania, Pattiya has to adjust to the wildly different world even as she grapples with the fact that Dylan is, unequivocally, a mommy's boy.

Chloe and Johny

Chloe is from Massachusetts, and Johny is from Aruba, two notably different locales. Chloe was vacationing in Aruba when she met Johny, an outgoing and friendly pirate tour boat captain. Now, with their life nestled in the blue water paradise of Aruba, Chloe has to come to terms with her jealousy over Johny's people-facing career and some trust issues starting to take seed between them.

Jenny and Sumit

Jenny from California and Sumit from India come from two very different backgrounds. Not only do they have a lot of cultural disagreements to overcome, but Sumit's family wasn't thrilled about his marriage to Jenny, so the two tied the knot in secret. Eventually they did earn his family's blessing, but life changes drastically for the duo when they leave their independent status to move in with Sumit's family in India.

Madelein and Luke

Madelein, from Colombia, found love with Luke, from California. Luke met Madelein while he was on vacation in Colombia and took a very cautious two years before asking for her hand in marriage and taking the relationship to the next level. But their relationship has to first survive the lavish wedding being planned, which involves a jaw-dropping four expensive gowns, among other extravagances.

