'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jasmine Pineda Shaved Her Head and Fans Are Wondering Why

"It's part of my identity," Jasmine said of her hair.

There’s no rulebook for how to handle hair loss, especially when you’re living in the spotlight. When photos of 90-Day Fiancé cast member Jasmine Pineda with a shaved head started making rounds on the internet, fans didn’t just notice — they asked lots of questions.

What happened? Why did Jasmine Pineda of 90-Day Fiancé shave her head? What inspired this dramatic change? Reactions from fans were all over the place as they discussed what really inspired Jasmine to ditch her hair completely.

Why did Jasmine Pineda shave her head? The answer sparks debate among ‘90-Day Fiancé’ fans.

The buzz started when a candid photo of Jasmine and her partner, Matt, both sporting shaved heads, began making rounds on Reddit. One user posted the image with the caption, “Jasmine really did shave her head ... And Matt did it too?”

Unsurprisingly, fans of 90-Day Fiancé poured into the Reddit thread with all sorts of input on Jasmine and Matt’s decision to shave their heads. This included a few who were caught off guard and wondered if they’d missed a chapter in Jasmine’s life entirely. In a separate Reddit thread, not everyone had love for Jasmine highlighting her struggles with hair loss. Some pointed out that wigs and extensions were easy for the reality TV personality to obtain. Another admitted to feeling like Jasmine was using the situation for attention.

At the same time, not everyone rushed to attack Jasmine. One 90-Day Fiancé fan admitted they didn’t care for Jasmine. They, however, still sympathized with her situation and thought no one should have to suffer the way she was. As chatter continued, fans reminded those who were confused that Jasmine suffered from a condition called alopecia. As she’s discussed in various video clips, it is an autoimmune condition that causes her body to attack her hair follicles. Unfortunately, this results in hair loss and is something she’s struggled with her entire life.

Most 90-Day Fiancé fans agreed that Jasmine’s decision to shave her head was about taking the control away from her autoimmune condition. Likewise, fans agreed that Matt’s decision to shave his head was about love and making sure Jasmine didn’t feel alone.

Jasmine has always been very open about her hair loss.

Over the years, Jasmine has always been very open about her hair loss and the cause of it. On Oct. 29, 2023, she got vulnerable with her followers while sharing a photo zoomed in on her hairline with several patchy spots via Instagram. In the caption, she explained that the amount of hair someone loses with alopecia differs greatly from one person to the next. She continued to explain, “Some people lose it only in a few spots. Others lose a lot. Sometimes, hair grows back but falls out again later. In others, hair grows back for good.”

Jasmine added that living with this condition has been an internal struggle for her. This wasn’t just because she was in the spotlight as a reality TV star. It was also because, in her culture, her hair was viewed as a crown. “It’s part of my identity,” she explained. Over time, Jasmine had to cope with the fact that her hair — or lack of hair — didn’t define her. Likewise, she made the difficult decision to be open about her hair loss struggles to help others who might be struggling with alopecia as well.