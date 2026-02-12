Kimberly From '90 Day Fiancé' Reveals Secret Kids She Gave up for Adoption Before Jamal Was Born "We are forever grateful to his adoptive mom and family." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 12 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@itskimberly90

Just when 90 Day Fiancé fans thought there was nothing about the franchise that would surprise them, Kimberly from 90 Day: The Single Life dropped a bomb on everyone, including her son, Jamal. She explains on the show that she had a son whom Jamal never knew about more than 30 years ago, and whom she placed up for adoption.

This was before Jamal was born, and it's a lot for him to handle when Kimberly explains it all on the show. But wait, there's more. Kimberly also had a daughter whom she placed for adoption, though she goes into less detail about that. Now, outside of the show, Kimberly has shared more about her relationship with her birth son and what she will or won't reveal about the mysterious daughter.

Kimberly from '90 Day Fiancé' shared details about a secret adoption and her first son.

Kimberly reveals during the Season 5 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life that she got pregnant when she was 21 and at the start of her military career. Since she wasn't ready to be a mom, and the baby's father, who is also Jamal's father, was unwilling to help her, she placed him for adoption. Years later, he found Kimberly through an ancestry website.

Kimberly says on the show that it was hard to tell Jamal about the secret brother he didn't know about until that brother, Kimberly's son Larry, contacted her. Then, Kimberly and Jamal met with him and his adoptive family. "I'm so relieved because he was such a good man," she says on the show. "I don't know how he would've turned out if I would've kept him. It makes me feel certain that I did the right thing."

Outside of 90 Day Fiancé, Kimberly shared a photo of herself and Larry on Instagram. She wrote in the caption that she is still working on her relationship with Larry, and she admitted that she could have handled sharing the truth better. But she is looking forward to getting to know her son. She added in the post, "Our relationship is growing and improving every day. We are forever grateful to his adoptive mom and family."

Kimberly had a daughter at some point too.

It sounds like, although Kimberly also placed a daughter for adoption, that daughter has not come back into her life. Or, it's possible that she wants to keep the reunion off-camera and private for the time being. Kimberly explains on the show that she gave birth to a daughter at some point. On the same post on Instagram about Larry, Kimberly wrote in the caption that she will "post about her at another time."

Kimberly's son Jamal has responded to his mom's secret kids.

When Kimberly opens up about the adoption stories on 90 Day: The Single Life, Jamal is there to share his own reaction to finding out he has secret siblings his mom never told him about. "I'm like, 'How could my own mom look me in the eyes when she knows I have a whole f--king brother?'" Jamal tells producers on the show. "That's not even something I've thought about forgiving yet, 'cause I just don't know who would do that. I don't know, I feel like your mom's the person you're supposed to trust only."