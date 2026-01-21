Luke and Madelein's Impending Nuptials Are a Big Part of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Luke and Madelein's age gap is a little hard for some viewers to handle. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 21 2026, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Not everyone who watched 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way loved Luke and Madelein's storyline in Season 7, but that didn't stop them from asking if the couple got married at the end. For some, it’s the way Madelein appears to boss Luke around once they meet in real life. For others, it's what appears to be a large age gap between the two, with Madelein looking much younger.

But, with Season 7 over, did Madelein and Luke get married? They are one of six couples who appear ready to take the next big step in their relationships on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. Except in Luke and Madelein's case, viewers see some of the cracks early on. Now, there are questions about whether or not they actually tied the knot and if they're still together today.

Did Luke and Madelein get married on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'?

Luke and Madelein's wedding is shown in the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 finale. And, after the finale aired, Madelein spoke with People to confirm that she and Luke did get married in Colombia in February 2025. She told the outlet that she had three separate wedding dresses for the occasion and that she made her entrance in an actual helicopter.

"It was incredibly beautiful to feel that we made it after a journey full of challenges, ups and downs," Madelein said. "Despite everything, we proudly made it and got married, and that meant everything to us." One of the issues the couple faced in their relationship was Madeleine's ultimatum. She says on the show that, unless they get married and Luke moves to Colombia, she wants to end the relationship. Since they had already been together for years, they made the decision to take that leap.

When Madelein spoke to People, she mentioned a K-1 visa in process, but it's unclear if she moved to the United States or if Luke stayed in Colombia after they got married. In fact, neither of their respective Instagram accounts gives away much in terms of where they live now, well after they got married.

Are Madelein and Luke still together after '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'?

Neither Madelein nor Luke has confirmed if they are together or separated after filming, but there are rumors that the pair parted ways. The gossip account on Instagram called The Reality TV Mess posted a video that is allegedly from Madelein's Instagram Stories, where she insinuated that she and Luke broke up. The promo for the Season 7 reunion also appears to show some animosity from Madelein toward Luke and his alleged lies.