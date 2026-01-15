'90 Day Fiancé's' Tiffany Wants to Take It to the Next Level With Boyfriend Ronnie — Does He? It can be tough to put yourself out there in romance. But doubly so if the other person may or may not feel the same way. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 15 2026, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @90dayfiance

Back in 2019, audiences of 90 Day Fiancé got their first taste of Tiffany Franco. She was with fiancé Ronald Smith at the time, although that clearly didn't last forever. She tried for love again, but it wasn't until she reconnected with a pre-90 Day friend that she found her match. Or, so she seems to think.

But things with new boyfriend Ronnie aren't all smooth sailing. Here's what we know about their relationship, and how she went from wanting to propose to calling herself an idiot.

Here's what we know about '90 Day Fiancé's' Tiffany's relationship with her Irish boyfriend, Ronnie.

Fans were perhaps not particularly shocked when Tiffany announced to her children that she wanted their opinion on plans to propose to her boyfriend Ronnie. After all, she seems locked in the same old cycles. Ronnie and Tiffany were apparently friends long before the show. They reconnected, and sparks flew. At least, for Tiffany.

In a clip from 90 Day Fiance, Tiffany solicits her son's opinion on the relationship. In a confessional, she explained that she wanted to make sure her kids were "going to be happy" with the proposal before moving forward. Her son referred to the decision as "weird" and "a shocker," but didn't seem overly opposed.

However, while Tiffany was making plans in her head, Ronnie was perhaps not on the same page. They announced their relationship in late 2025, but it wasn't long before cracks were showing, leading to fan questions.

Is Ronnie on the same page as Tiffany? His "exit stage left" to Ireland raises questions.

We already know that Tiffany wants to take things to the next level. Yet even as she contemplates proposing to Ronnie, Ronnie drops a bomb that he needs to skedaddle across the pond to help his dad, back in Ireland. Is Ronnie as invested in the relationship as she is?

Fans online have speculated that Ronnie is trying to find a polite way to get out of the relationship. They suggest that he's trying to put some distance between them and cool things off, maybe even taking them down a step or two. But it's all speculation, as far as that goes.

What's not speculation is Ronnie's unusual body language. When he's with Tiffany, he almost appears to be irritated and distant. While he seems like a nice guy, fans have pointed out that he looks bored and uncomfortable. In a video where he told Tiffany he would be going back to help his dad, Tiffany responded with a GIF of hiding behind a piece of paper. After an Instagram user told her to ignore the haters, she responded, "lol I can’t hahah it’s me I’m the hater, I’m an idiot."