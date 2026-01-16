TLC Fans Wonder If ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Forrest and Sheena Are Still Together Fans believe TLC lied about the first time Forrest and Sheena actually met in person. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 16 2026, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Forrest and Sheena were one of the more unexpected couples to appear on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. TLC fans were immediately curious about how — or if — their love story would survive the leap from online to real life.

Their storyline, which included long-distance communication, smart camera check-ins, and an emotional first meeting, kept fans talking all season. Watching their love story play out on TV, fans have one question: Are 90 Day Fiance stars Forrest and Sheena still together? As of January 2026, no one seems to have a clear answer, and that silence has only fueled more speculation online.



There is no confirmed answer to whether ‘90 Day Fiance’ stars Forrest and Sheena are still together.

As of January 2026, neither Forrest nor Sheena has publicly confirmed whether they're still in a relationship. There have been no official updates from TLC, no breakup announcements, and no cozy couples content popping up on their verified social media accounts. For a pair that once let cameras film their video chats from across the globe, the post-show silence is a little suspicious — or strategic.

Given the lack of clarity, it is no surprise fans are sniffing around for a status update on this TLC couple. The two did seem affectionate throughout most of their storyline. Even amid small conflicts, they remained emotionally connected. That, however, was all on-screen. What happened after filming is still anyone’s guess.



Fans have speculated about a hole in their storyline, but nothing has been confirmed.

Per multiple videos on YouTube that cover 90 Day Fiance drama and gossip, there is a wrinkle in the couple’s storyline that’s gained some traction online. Allegedly, fans discovered an old photo after deep diving on social media that suggested Forrest and Sheena actually met previously in 2019.

If the photo was real, it would suggest the emotional first meeting on the show wasn’t actually the first time they met in person. While some fans are upset by this discrepancy in their timeline, others argue it doesn’t really add or take away from their story. Unfortunately, even if the photo is real, it doesn’t help much with determining whether Forrest and Sheena are still together.

TLC hasn't officially addressed the couple's status either.

TLC’s promotional coverage has been relatively quiet about Forrest and Sheena, especially compared to more high-drama or headline-grabbing cast members. That doesn’t mean anything definitive, but it’s left a noticeable gap in coverage that invites more curiosity than clarity.

In past seasons, some couples have posted recaps or follow-up Q&As. Others have appeared on reunion specials or spin-offs. So far, Forrest and Sheena haven’t done any of that. Whether that’s a mutual decision to stay private or simply a pause before another round of TV appearances remains unclear.

For now, fans have to wait for an official update.

In the world of 90 Day Fiance, it’s not uncommon for couples to go quiet once filming ends, especially if their relationship status is complicated or still evolving. With Forrest and Sheena, the lack of closure has turned into the storyline itself. Are they avoiding the spotlight? Taking a break? Are they still together and simply ignoring the noise?