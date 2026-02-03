Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Dating? Fans Suspect He’s With a Co-Star Tim previously dated two other stars from the '90 Day Fiancé franchise. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@el_gringo_charlotte

Fans first met Tim Malcolm on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where his unconventional relationship style, sharp wit, and refreshingly honest takes on romance quickly made him one of the franchise’s most talked-about personalities.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, viewers have stayed curious about his love life. So, is Tim Malcolm dating now, or is he happily single? Here’s what we know about his relationship status now.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tim Malcolm from '90 Day Fiance' dating?

Tim's dating status in 2026 seems to be unclear. The 90 Day Hunt for Love star has been open about his love life both on and off his multiple TLC shows. In August 2025, fans suspected Tim might be dating his Hunt for Love co-star, Tiffany Franco, after seeing them get flirty on the show. Soon after the rumors began, the stars confirmed they were an item on Instagram. Tim seemingly confirmed the news by calling Tiffany his "wifey" on Instagram.

In the video, the two snuggled on top of a hotel bed and reflected on their relationship. However, the exact status of their connection wasn't clear. During his video, Tim called Tiffany his "work wife" and asked Tiffany's son, Daniel, who was in the hotel room with them, if he knew she was his "work husband." And while work relationships between husband and wife typically stay in the workplace, Tim hinted that there might be something more serious going on between him and Tiffany.

Article continues below advertisement

"I love her and miss her so much," Tim said about her. "She’s the most amazing person I’ve met in years. Thinking of you amor."

Article continues below advertisement

Tim and Tiffany further sparked dating rumors when he posted a video in September 2025 of them having a cozy night in while watching horror movies. "My favorite thing to do with this amazing woman is to try and scare her with horror movies!" he captioned the post. "It’s actually one of the few highlights of my life. I hope I get to show you some more soon." Tiffany also shared moments of her and Tim hanging out together on her Instagram. However, she seems to be in a relationship with a man named Ronnie. See what I mean by "unclear"?

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Malcolm's exes have accused him of being gay.

While Tim suggested he was building a solid relationship with Tiffany, he hasn't always had the best luck with dating. During his time on 90 Day Fiance, Tim dated Jeniffer Tarazona on Before the 90 Days. The pair decided to end their relationship when he couldn't afford a K-1 visa to live with her in Colombia. However, they reunited on the 2025 series 90 Day: Hunt for Love, though not for long.