'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Tiffany Got Pretty Close After '90 Day: Hunt for Love'

For longtime 90 Day Fiancé fans, nothing warms their hearts more than seeing two of their faves get together after suffering horrible relationships in the franchise. Some believe that's what happened with Tiffany and Tim, whose respective relationships did not last before they struck up a close friendship on 90 Day: Hunt For Love.

For longtime 90 Day Fiancé fans, nothing warms their hearts more than seeing two of their faves get together after suffering horrible relationships in the franchise. Some believe that's what happened with Tiffany and Tim, whose respective relationships did not last before they struck up a close friendship on 90 Day: Hunt For Love.

The show takes jilted cast members from across different 90 Day Fiancé shows and drops them in a resort in Tulum, Mexico, so they can find love again, or at least try to. So, are Tiffany and Tim dating after they became fast friends on the TLC reality show? Given their close friendship that they haven't been shy about sharing, fans are convinced something is going on between them.

Are '90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Tiffany dating after 'Hunt For Love'?

Because Tim and Tiffany got close on the show and have hung out in real life, some 90 Day Fiancé fans in a fan group on Facebook think something is there between them. Tim and Tiffany have shared cute photos together, and there's even one that was shared with the group that shows Tim kissing the top of Tiffany's head.

Other fans on a Reddit thread are convinced that the relationship is nothing more than a platonic friendship. One fan commented, "It's a cute, wholesome friendship." To be fair, neither Tim nor Tiffany has shared that they are dating. For now, there is no confirmation that Tim and Tiffany are together after 90 Day: Hunt For Love.

Then again, Tiffany did share a post on Instagram with photos of herself, Tim, and her teenage son at a concert or indoor sporting event. She wrote in the caption, "Maybe, just maybe, life would be everything we wanted it to be." Shippers might say that's a clue that Tiffany and Tim are dating. Unfortunately, they still haven't confirmed it.

If fans think Tiffany and Tim are dating, then they might say the same thing, or at least speculate about it, for Tiffany and other guys from 90 Day: Hunt For Love, namely Rob. Like Tim and Tiffany, he got out of a messy relationship that played out in the franchise before he was cast in Hunt For Love. Tiffany posted a selfie with Rob from a hot tub moment during filming. She reminded him in the comments that he made her get in with her T-shirt and leggings on, and it certainly sounds like a flirty moment.

Tiffany dating some Irish dude on 90 day diaries but is cuddled up with Tim on pillow talk????? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/VtcNXfY3WR — ♉️ (@LuisMichael_) January 27, 2026

Tiffany and Ronnie were on and off on '90 Day Fiancé.'