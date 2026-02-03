‘90 Day Fiancé’ Johny Fernandes Has a New Girlfriend, and She’s Pregnant! The TLC pirate broke up with his ex, Chloe Fabian, during the show's seventh season. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2026, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduced fans to four memorable couples. One of them was undoubtedly Johny Fernandes and his now-ex-girlfriend, Chloe Fabiano. Johny and Chloe met when she was on vacation in Aruba, where he worked as a pirate boat tour guide. Viewers watched as she planned to leave her home in Boston, Mass., before their relationship fell apart.

During the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special, Johny and Chloe confirmed they had broken up, though they managed to hook up one last time before calling it quits for good. Since their split, both of the exes have seemingly moved on. However, Johny took moving on way more seriously, as he already has a new girlfriend and another upcoming addition. Here's what to know.

Johny Fernandes is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend, Emily Melissa.

90 Day sleuths discovered Johny had a new girlfriend before he had the chance to officially confirm the relationship. In February 2026, several photos were released of him with his boo, Emily Melissa. In the black-and-white photos obtained by the Instagram blog Omfgreality TV, Johny and Emily posed, with her bare baby bump exposed, while he opted to pose topless. She then confirmed they were expecting their newborn's arrival soon.

"Mom and dad are impatiently awaiting the arrival of their greatest blessing," Emily captioned the post.

Since their announcement, the couple both changed their Instagram settings to private. While we don't know much about Emily, her Instagram bio shows she also lives in Aruba, which is likely how they met. Fans also approve of the coupling, as some fans couldn't get over how stunning Johny's new girlfriend is. "Emily is gorgeous," one follower said underneath the Instagram blog's post. "Emily is beautiful she really let Johhny shoot up the club..girl why?" another wondered. "Not he wanted some chocolate," a third fan joked.

Johny said his and his new girlfriend's relationship is "complicated."

While Johny's announcement that he's entering fatherhood shocked many 90 Day fans, some saw it coming before the photos circulated. In a preview for part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell-All, airing in February 2026, he said that his and Emily's relationship was "complicated" as he prepared to share a life update with his co-stars, including Chloe. "It’s a lot more complicated… Oh my God, dude," he told host Shaun Robinson.

His response prompted the cast to pry for more information, and Johny responded with "So, um, don’t eat me up. Don’t kill me. Chloe, I’m so sorry.”