'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Emily and Kobe Are All About Having More Kids "Really trying to make sure my kids' childhood is epic." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 23 2026, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emm_babbyy

Things were a little dramatic for Kobe and Emily when they joined the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. They had one child together, Emily's dad didn't totally approve of the marriage, and they had to live with Emily's parents. Top that off with Emily getting pregnant ahead of the wedding, and it was a bit of a mess. Luckily, it all worked out in the end, and a few more kids later, Emily and Kobe are still together.

Article continues below advertisement

Dare we say they might be one of the few 90 Day Fiancé success stories? But how many kids do they have now? And what about Emily getting pregnant again? No one is saying they are having these babies like hotcakes for the sake of getting a storyline on future seasons of shows in the franchise, but hey, it certainly doesn't hurt.

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids do Emily and Kobe have on '90 Day Fiancé'?

When Emily and Kobe got married, they had one son, Koban, and another child on the way, their daughter, Scarlett. After her, they welcomed Atem, their second son. For Emily and Kobe, though, having a big family works, especially since they have their own home now. The idea of the two of them with a gaggle of kids still in Emily's parents' house is a little too chaotic, even for 90 Day Fiancé.

In 2024, when Emily gave birth to their third child, Atem, she said, per 90 Day Fiancé, in a statement, "Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful, healthy baby boy to our family! Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother Atem. He's the perfect addition to our family and we are so excited for this new journey as a family of five!"

Article continues below advertisement

Two years after Kobe and Emily were introduced to the 90 Day Fiancé fandom, they moved out of her parents' house and bought their own home in Salina, Kan. Emily shared the news on Instagram at the time, and it's a good thing they found a big place to fill with kids, because after they bought the house, they continued to expand their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Emily from '90 Day Fiancé' pregnant again?

In November 2025, Emily and Kobe shared with People that they were expecting their fourth child together, making them a family of six. Emily joked that Kobe said he wanted to have more than his own dad did with 10, but said she would "meet in the middle at five." That means, per her own admission, fans can expect at least one more to join the brood at some point.