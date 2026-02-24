Pedro's Sister Is on '90 Day: The Single Life' With a Whole New Look Longtime '90 Day Fiancé' fans noticed a big change in her appearance on 'The Single Life.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 24 2026, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nicole.jimeno

Although 90 Day Fiancé alum Pedro Jimeno's sister, Nicole Jimeno, is not part of the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life in Season 5 along with him, she does show up to share her thoughts on her brother's dating choices. If history tells viewers anything, it's that Pedro's family has a hard time approving of his relationships. And if Nicole doesn't approve of him possibly dating Sophie Sierra, it's over for her.

For those who don't know much about Pedro's sister, though, who is she, and how does she factor into the show if she's not even part of the cast? When Pedro made his 90 Day Fiancé debut with then-partner Chantel Jimeno, Nicole didn't approve of the relationship, but she stuck around to share her thoughts. She did the same thing on The Family Chantel until it ended. Now, viewers are seeing even more of her.

Who is Pedro's sister on '90 Day Fiancé'?

Pedro's sister Nicole lives in the Dominican Republic, and Pedro moved to the United States when he and his now ex-wife Chantel got engaged. Outside of scrutinizing her brother's relationships with pretty much anyone, Nicole has her own following on Instagram. She is also a model, per some of her posts showing her on the runway or modeling swimsuits for designers.

Nicole also competed in the Miss Universe Dominican Republic pageant in 2021, though she didn't win. During Season 2 of The Family Chantel, Nicole dated a man by the name of Alejandro Padron, but it doesn't look like they're still together. In fact, it doesn't look like Nicole is dating anyone, at least not that she has shared publicly.

After so many appearances in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, it wouldn't be surprising if Nicole returned for her own season of The Single Life to find love herself. For now, though, she seems content popping up from time to time to make Pedro's life a little more interesting and, at times, stressful, with his partners of choice.

'90 Day Fiancé' fans are talking about Pedro's sister's new look.

Longtime fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise know plenty about Nicole, and they've seen her on and off over the years. So when she showed up in The Single Life, some were quick to comment on what they saw as a whole new look for her. In a Reddit thread about Nicole's supposed new look, fans speculated on everything, from plastic surgery to her once wearing braces for fashion rather than necessity.

"Doesn't matter how many surgeries she does to improve her looks," one fan commented on the thread. "She is a hideous human. She should focus instead on being a much better person." Someone else added in the thread that they think Nicole "truly looks like a different person."