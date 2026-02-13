Season 5 of '90 Day: The Single Life' Has Some Returning TLC Personalities Remember Big Ed's ex Liz Woods? She's back! By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Feb. 13 2026, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: TLC

It's no surprise that there are a slew of relationships on 90 Day Fiance that crash and burn. And TLC was ready with a spin-off to chronicle the daily lives of these folks navigating new potential romantic endeavors after their international journeys to find a partner didn't culminate in a happily ever after.

'90 Day Single Life' — Season 5 cast: Liz Woods

Source: Instagram | @e_92_marie

The 33-year-old Washington resident was previously featured on season one of the TLC program. In the season's upcoming batch of episodes, Woods is coming fresh out of a relationship with "Big Ed" Brown. In a sneak peek trailer for the fifth season, she tells viewers, "It feels really good to be single for once. I've bounced around from relationship to relationship, and I really do want to find love again."

Liz has matters to attend to that are arguably more pressing than trying to find a partner on a reality TV program. While she's looking for a new significant other, she's also going to be dealing with a cancer diagnosis, which she says she'll be delving into further throughout the course of the show.

Colt Johnson

Source: Instagram | @savagecoltj

Fans who watched the 90 Day Fiance spinoff 90 Day: Hunt for Love will remember 39-year-old Florida native Colt, who is still currently dating Cortney Reardanz, who was also featured on the 90 Day stable of shows. According to Swooon, the pair is "set to navigate an unexpected romance born from injury, recovery, and lingering trust issues."

Cortney Reardanz

Source: Instagram | @xoxo_cortney

Cortney and Colt met during season 1, Hunt for Love, and she was involved in a love triangle consisting of herself, Colt, and Usman Umar. But a nasty slip he took outside of Cortney's room in Tulum, Mexico, re-injured a leg he had previously broken. After the fall, he and Cortney ended up becoming closer with one another, and Usman was cut out of the picture. After the season ended, Cortney and Colt ended up moving to Florida with each other, and Season 5 will follow the progress of their relationship in the Sunshine State.

Gino Palazzolo

Source: Instagram | @gpalazz2

The 56-year-old Michigan resident had a controversial breakup with Jasmine Pineda. Troubles with their relationship were broadcast to TLC viewers and folks who followed the drama surrounding the two online. While still married, Jasmine asked Gino if she could sleep with other men and still be married.

Gino reluctantly agreed, and she ended up getting pregnant by another man. Not long after, Gino kicked Jasmine out of his house and then began looking to date other people in their agreed-upon open marriage. Gino filed for divorce in the state of Michigan, according to his lawyer. And Jasmine said that she had attempted to serve Gino divorce papers of her own, but he was unresponsive. So she announced the split in a Florida newspaper.

Season 5 of of 90 Day: The Single Life will show the 56-year-old Gino pursuing a renewed relationship with his ex, Natalie. Viewers will follow Gino's journey in Season 5 to see if his attempts at a new beginning are successful.

Sophie Sierra

Source: Instagram | @sophiesierra98

While vacationing in the Dominican Republic with her friends, the 26-year-old Texan crossed paths with Pedro Jimeno of The Family Chantel fame. While Pedro hasn't earned the best reputation among fans of the show for purportedly only using Chantel for a green card, it seems he's done well for himself in real estate.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Sophie was unaware of the dramatic baggage Pedro has become synonymous with during his tenure on the TLC program. "Before me and Pedro started talking, I didn't know the ins and outs of what happened between him and Chantel. I do know that he doesn't have a great reputation," the outlet reported her as saying.

Pedro Jimeno

Source: Instagram | @pedrojosejrjimeno

The 34-year-old, who is originally from the Dominican Republic, is now enjoying a career as a real estate agent in Atlanta, Georgia. News of his involvement came shortly after Chantel announced that she was getting engaged to her girlfriend, Ashley Bowen. The ire Pedro experienced following his divorce from Chantel was attributed to several factors.

Many viewers expressed that they felt like Pedro had "emotionally abandoned" Chantel as he was more concerned with succeeding in his real estate career than spending time with her. Additionally, others remarked that they thought Pedro was cheating on his wife. Photos of him being friendly with co-workers, and rumors that he had rekindled a relationship with a former flame, brought on the disdain.

Kim Menzies

Source: Instagram | @itskimberly90

The 55-year-old California mom, who regularly appears on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk with her son Jamal, is entering The Single Life's latest season with a surprise. Menzies reveals that her older son, Larry, tried reconnecting with her on Mother's Day a few years prior.

But things took an even more bizarre turn after Kim told Jamal that she was "catfishing" Larry after leading him on to believe he was actually speaking with Jamal and not her. Kim revealed that while she couldn't stand to abort her child, she also didn't want to jeopardize her military career, which she was just beginning at 21 years old. So she gave her baby up for adoption. For years, she kept Larry a secret from Jamal. However, he isn't the only child she gave up either, Kim reveals she also has a biological daughter who was adopted by another family, too.

Vanja Grbic

Source: Instagram | @thevanjagrbic

The 42-year-old Floridian was previously featured on Before the 90 Days, where she became a fan favorite. She teased drama almost instantly after traveling to Croatia in order to meet up with her cross-continental boyfriend, Bozo Vrdoljak. But things took a turn for the worse rather quickly. Vanja said that the dissolution of her and Bozo's relationship was "the fastest breakup in the history of the show."