Pedro Jimeno Introduced His New Girlfriend During the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All "She’s beautiful, amazing. She’s from Colombia. She’s everything what I look for in a woman. And she is like the love of my life." By Alisan Duran Published May 22 2026, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pedrojosejrjimeno, @valentinamalagont757

Pedro Jimeno shocked many longtime 90 Day Fiancé viewers after confirming during the franchise’s latest Tell-All special that he is now in a serious relationship again following his divorce from Chantel Everett. The reality star not only discussed his new romance openly during the episode, but he also introduced fans to his new girlfriend on camera.

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The relationship reveal quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the Tell-All episode, especially after Pedro described the woman as “the love of my life” while speaking to the cast. His comments immediately sparked reactions from viewers and fellow cast members alike.

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Who is Pedro Jimeno’s new girlfriend on 90 Day Fiancé?

Pedro revealed during the Tell-All that he is dating a woman named Valentina, who lives in Colombia. According to Pedro, the pair first connected after Valentina messaged him on Instagram when he visited the country.

“Her name’s Valentina,” Pedro said during the episode. “She’s beautiful, amazing. She’s from Colombia. She’s everything what I look for in a woman. And she is like the love of my life.”

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Pedro also admitted during the conversation that he had never previously used that phrase to describe another partner, leading to surprised reactions from the rest of the cast.

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Valentina appeared virtually during the Tell-All special.

Later in the episode, Valentina joined the Tell-All virtually from Colombia and spoke directly with the cast. During her appearance, she explained that she initially decided to contact Pedro after seeing one of his Instagram stories online.

“I saw a story that he was in Colombia, so I took a chance to send him a message on Instagram,” Valentina explained. “And from there, we haven’t stopped talking.”

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Valentina also discussed Pedro’s long-term goals and future plans. She claimed that starting a family and becoming a father are currently among the most important things in Pedro’s life. “What he wants the most at this moment is to form his family, to be a father,” Valentina said during the segment.

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Pedro’s family did not seem fully convinced by the relationship.

Although Pedro appeared excited about the relationship during the Tell-All, some of his family members seemed more skeptical about Valentina and her intentions. Pedro admitted during the discussion that his relatives had not fully embraced the relationship yet.

Pedro’s sister, Nicole, raised concerns while speaking about Valentina on camera. Nicole questioned Valentina’s luxurious-looking travel photos and implied that she was suspicious about who was funding those trips.

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“I don’t know if she’s kind of a scorer, being honest,” Nicole said during the tense exchange, creating an awkward moment during the Tell-All segment.

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Pedro and Chantel Everett finalized their divorce in 2022.

Pedro’s new romance comes several years after his highly publicized split from Chantel, whom he originally met on 90 Day Fiancé. Their relationship eventually became the focus of the spinoff series The Family Chantel before the pair separated and finalized their divorce in 2022.