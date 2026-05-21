Is Mido Really an Egyptian Movie Star? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Viewers Aren’t Sure "He doesn’t show me his work." By Alisan Duran Published May 21 2026, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mido.fayed.official, @_debby_ro_90day

Debby Rolando’s relationship with Mohamed “Mido” Fayed is already becoming one of the most talked-about storylines on Season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple’s romance combines international travel, a large age gap, and growing concerns about whether Mido’s career is exactly what he claims it is.

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During the season premiere, Debby repeatedly described Mido as a successful actor and rising movie star in Egypt. However, viewers quickly noticed that she has never actually seen many examples of his work onscreen.

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Mido’s Instagram followers became part of the conversation on '90 Day Fiancé.'

According to Debby, one of the biggest reasons she believes Mido is famous is because of his large social media following. On the episode, she explained that Mido has hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and often talks about his entertainment career in Egypt.

At the same time, Debby admitted that Mido rarely shows her clips from his acting projects. She said he told her she would not understand the language used in the productions and promised to explain everything once he arrived in the United States. “He doesn’t show me his work,” she said. “I don’t know why. I’ve asked him to send me like reels of stuff that he’s done, but he says I’m not going to understand what they’re saying.”

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The situation raised concerns for Debby’s daughter, Devyn, who questioned whether Mido’s online image matched the career he claimed to have. During the episode, she joked that his photos looked more like “Instagram model” pictures than professional actor headshots. Debby also revealed that Mido rarely posts about her on social media despite frequently sharing photos with other women online. The issue reportedly caused tension in their relationship in the past.

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Mido’s '90 Day Fiancé' movies and acting credits appear tied to Egyptian television.

Although viewers remain skeptical, reports suggest Mido does have some acting credits connected to Egyptian productions. According to Complex, his social media accounts mention projects including The Choice, Cuffs Season 2, and Abu Omar Al Masry.

Outside of acting, Mido reportedly also works as a tour guide in Cairo and speaks English and Japanese. Debby originally met him while visiting Egypt with her daughter several years ago, when he worked as their tour guide. The relationship became more emotional later in the episode after Mido appeared uncertain about flying to New Orleans less than 24 hours before his scheduled trip. He told Debby that his father was dealing with health problems and suggested postponing the move for two weeks.