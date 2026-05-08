Elise From '90 Day Fiancé' Has Fans Wondering About Her Dad's Net Worth Elise makes no secret of her father's wealth on '90 Day Fiancé,' as she admits to her dad sponsoring her lifestyle. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 8 2026, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Known for her luxurious lifestyle, Elise Benson was happy to flaunt her wealth on 90 Day Fiancé. That said, even she would admit that she hasn't exactly earned all that cash. Rather, Elise's father finances most of the socialite's lavish endeavors.

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Now, fans can't help but wonder what Elise's father's net worth is and how he earns his money. Here's everything we know about venture capitalist and tech industry executive Woody Benson.

Source: TLC

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Elise from '90 Day Fiancé' reaps the benefits of her dad's large net worth.

Given that Woody is not a public figure, his exact net worth is not publicly available. That said, estimates put his fortune in the multi-million dollar range. Elise makes no secret of that on 90 Day Fiancé, as she admits to her dad sponsoring her lifestyle.

According to Woody's LinkedIn, he is a Venture Partner at Pritzker Vlock Capital Management. He refers to himself as a "Venture Capitalist & Passionate BOD Member and Adviser. Specialist in Go to Market, Marketing, Sales, BD & Team Building." The Bentley University graduate is listed as highly involved in various companies, all of which surely combine to create a sizable net worth.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @elisebenson

Elise enjoys a trust fund, thanks to her venture capitalist father.

In case you were wondering whether or not Elise works at all, the reality TV star simply refers to herself as a "public figure." According to MSN, Elise has stated, "My dad supports me, like sometimes I just, you know, write myself a check from my trust fund every month and call it a day." Sounds exhausting!

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @elisebenson

Viewers want to know more about Woody.

Despite the fact that Elise is the one starring in 90 Day Fiancé, it's Woody who fans want to know more about. In fact, there are entire Reddit threads dedicated to crowdsourcing information about him! Rumors such as "I believe her dad has a successful private equity firm in Florida" fill the thread. Along with theories like, "He and his business partners, John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, work out of New Hampshire."

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A third person suggested that, like Elise, Woody didn't earn his money at all. They wrote, "Seemed like it might be from a grandparent but 'run' by her dad."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @elisebenson

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People are questioning both the father's and daughter's characters.

Given some of Elise's choices on 90 Day Fiancé, coupled with the fact that Woody still financially supports his adult daughter, that same Reddit thread has people sharing their thoughts about the situation. One person lamented, "It always surprises me how highly intelligent and successful people raise some of the worst entitled people. Why not encourage Elise to find a purpose in life instead of solely relying on Daddy’s money?"

In Woody and Elise's defense, someone else wrote, "Sometimes people with money are happy to be able to have the next generation struggle less and have more choices."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @elisebenson

Most people seemed to like Woody just fine, but had disdain for Elise's reliance on him. As evidenced by this comment, "Luck of the draw. Sometimes you can do everything right and still end up with failure son (or daughter in this case)." Similarly, someone else wrote, "I feel like the one with the toxic relationship to money is Elise."