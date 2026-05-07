Birkan and Laura Share Relationship Update — Is the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Still Together? "Let's just say I have a bigger cause than my desires now." By Alisan Duran Published May 7 2026, 9:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Birkan Kuzoren and Laura Nevenner were on the most controversial couple on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Not only was Laura 21 years older than her Turkish boyfriend, but it was later revealed that Birkan had hidden a serious gambling addiction from Laura. Plus, let's not forget about the love triangle involving Laura's "best friend" Michal.

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Despit the challenges, during the Season 8 Tell All, it seemed like Birkan and Laura were going stronger than ever, with Laura planning a return trip to Turkey to see her fiancé. That did not last long, however, as both Birkan and Laura shared a relationship update that shocked fans of the TLC series.

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Are Birkan and Laura still together? Birkan confirmed the breakup on social media in May 2026.

Not long after the tell-all episode aired, which appeared to show the couple still together, Birkan confirmed on social media that the relationship had officially ended. During a final Q&A session shared online, a fan directly asked Birkan, "Are you and Laura together?" The reality star responded with a simple "No," confirming weeks of speculation surrounding the status of their relationship.

Another follower later asked Birkan why the relationship ended. His response only fueled more questions from fans online. "Life changes, world changes, worldview changes," he wrote. "Let's just say I have a bigger cause than my desires now." The cryptic statement quickly sparked discussion among viewers who had followed Birkan and Laura’s relationship throughout the season. Many fans were surprised by the breakup after the tell-all suggested they were still romantically involved.

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Screenshots from Birkan’s Q&A were reposted by the Instagram account @90dayfianceupdate, where viewers flooded the comments section with reactions. Some admitted they saw the split coming, while others said they were disappointed the pair could not make things work after appearing together on the TLC franchise.

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Throughout the Q&A, Birkan also answered several humorous questions from fans. When asked where he planned to live in the future, he jokingly responded, "Cemetery." Another fan asked whether he planned to visit the United States, prompting him to reply, "Maybe for Vegas."

Laura has not confirmed the breakup yet.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram page before Birkan's announcement, Laura told fans she had zero regrets about going abroad for love. "Maybe it works. Maybe it doesn’t.But I’d rather be the one living the story than the one sitting in the comments trying to predict the ending," she captioned the post.

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Source: Instagram

She went on to add, "So if I'm wrong, I'll be wrong, but I had an amazing time in being wrong... and you got to watch while I got to go live it." Rumors have also circulated online claiming Birkan may have joined his country’s military, although he has not publicly confirmed the speculation himself.