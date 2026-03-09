'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Want to Know What Happened to Michal's Nose Michal is Laura's friend, and his meeting with her fiancé, Birkan, went left. By Niko Mann Published March 9 2026, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @90dayofficial

Inquisitive fans of the reality TV show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days want to know about Michael following the latest episode. The show features people living in different countries who are dating or engaged as they embark on their long-distance relationships, and the current cast includes a woman named Laura and her Turkish man, Birkan. Michal is Laura's best friend, and things turned spicy after Laura went to visit Birkan in Turkey.

Article continues below advertisement

Michal immediately jumped on a flight to Turkey after Laura told him some concerns about her fiancé. Michal bought his ticket before Laura told Birkan that he was coming, and he did not take it well. Birikan was already suspicious about the two's relationship, and his Laura springing her male best friend's visit on him did not change his attitude for the better. As fans watch the drama unfold, they also want to know what happened to Michal's nose.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what happened to Michal on '90 Day Fiancé's' nose.

Michal was reportedly born with a cleft lip and a cleft palate, which gave him a unique-looking nose, per Swooon. Fans initially thought that he was Laura's love interest on the show because of their close relationship. Laura even admitted to viewers that she thought Michal had feelings for her, but he never made a move, and she went on to fall in love with Birkan. After Birkan admitted that he became a professional gambler after COVID and was now in debt, Laura called Michal to ask him for his opinion.

The two discussed his going to Turkey so that Michal could meet Birkan and give Laura his opinion, but before she could talk to Birkan, Michal bought his ticket. Birkan was incensed that Laura would be so disrespectful and invite Michal without consulting him — especially because Birkan believes that Michal wants Laura. After Laura noted that she met Birkan's friends, he replied that his friends didn't want to "f--k" him. Good point, Birkan!

Article continues below advertisement

@90dayofficial "I enjoy, pretty much, violence." 😵‍💫 Things are off to a tense start with Michal and Birkan on 90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days, tonight at 9P. ♬ original sound - 90dayfiance

Once Michal got to Turkey, Birkan tried with all his might to be polite and even shook Michal's hand. He also told Michal to make himself comfortable. However, his disgruntled demeanor was anything but inviting, and it showed.

Article continues below advertisement

@90dayofficial Flights are booked?! 😬 Michal's on his way to Turkey on 90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days, Sunday at 8P. ♬ original sound - 90dayfiance

After Michal sat down and Laura went to fetch tea, Michal asked Birkan what he was watching on TV, and he replied that he was watching Scarface, without looking once at Michal. Michal asked him if he liked American classics, and Birkan said that he liked mob movies, adding that he enjoyed violence. He then asked Michal if he liked violence and turned his head to look at him with a menacing expression, and Michal was unnerved.