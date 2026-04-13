Elise and Joshua's '90 Day Fiancé' Relationship Hits a Few Snags — Where Are They Now? Some '90 Day Fiancé' fans have questioned the legitimacy of the relationship. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 13 2026, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Before Joshua and Elise joined 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8 to share their love story and drama with viewers, Elise tried to find a partner on another TLC show in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, 90 Day: Hunt for Love. But now that Elise and Joshua's story has continued on, fans want to know if they are still together or not.

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It also doesn't help that some viewers are convinced the relationship isn't even real. Sure, there are reality shows where participants are cast because of their social media followings or their need to find fame and move on to other reality shows. But 90 Day Fiancé has mostly always been full of cast members whose legitimate long-distance relationships are the real deal, warts and all.

Source: TLC

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Are Elise and Joshua still together after '90 Day Fiancé'?

Right now, neither Joshua nor Elise have revealed if they are still together or if they have split up following filming. That's likely because they aren't supposed to share any of those details on social media until the season has aired in its entirety. But, even if they aren't together anymore, because of Joshua's inability to be sensitive to Elise's frustrations or his inability to truly connect with her, if their relationship is fabricated, they might still return for another season.

As it stands, Joshua didn't update his Instagram with anything about Elise until March 2026, which is a little telling of how serious he sees their relationship. Elise's own Instagram doesn't have any photos of or with Joshua, so that may speak for itself. For now, though, neither have shared where they stand.

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Given their relationship during Before the 90 Days, they might be better off single than together. During their time on the show, Elise questions Joshua living with another woman and it's clear that she doesn't trust him. And when he leaves her alone after a fight, it's another big issue for the couple. That kind of drama is also part of the reason why some 90 Day Fiancé aren't totally sold on them actually being a legitimate couple.

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Some '90 Day Fiancé' fans think Joshua and Elise's relationship is fake.

On a Reddit thread about Elise and Joshua, some 90 Day Fiancé fans shared doubts about how authentic the two of them are as a couple. Some claimed that Elise just wants to get famous through reality TV and being an influencer on social media. The person who made the post alleged that Elise has been "throwing her dad's money around to get there."

Im trying to figure out whats more ridiculous. That Fact that Joshua is suppose to be 39 or that Elise is suppose to be 32. #90dayFiance #90dayFianceBeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/HELUzScr9S — 𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 (@GeorgeMossey) March 30, 2026