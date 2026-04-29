Paul and Karine's Tumultuous Relationship Comes to an End After Meeting on '90 Day Fiancé' The pair had two children together: Pierre and Ethan. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 29 2026, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @pauljasonstaehle - @staehlekarine

90 Day Fiancé is unsurprisingly full of drama. What else would you expect from a series that features folks traveling abroad in the hopes of finding love, only to be met with people looking for US citizenship? One memorable couple, whose highs and lows unfolded on-camera across several seasons are Paul Staehle and Karine Martins. But where is the married couple now?

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Where are Paul and Karine now?

TMZ reported that on April 22, 2026, Karine and Paul are officially divorced. Viewers were first introduced to the couple during season one of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Paul traveled to Brazil, where he opined on the potential dangers he thought he may face venturing into the Amazon, far away from his home in Louisville, Ky.

Source: Instagram | @pauljasonstaehle

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InTouchWeekly quoted Paul's reservations about his journey that eventually led him to Karine. "I’m about to go to a very remote area of the Amazon region. I have never been out of the country before in my life. There’s a lot of risks involved," he said during the Before the 90 Days premiere. "I could get a disease from a mosquito and die, I could get ate up by a piranha. Why I’m actually gonna venture to the Amazon rainforest of all places? I’m taking a huge risk and putting my life on the line for love."

Paul shared that he went looking for a wife in the area due to his belief that folks who reside there believed in core family values. After meeting Karine in August 2017, he was instantly smitten. But their relationship wasn't smooth sailing after that. In fact, it was something straight out of an episode of Maury Povich.

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Swooon reported that the two had filed restraining orders against one another since they tied the knot back in 2017. Furthermore, reports of aggressive altercations between the husband and wife have been widely reported online.

Source: YouTube | @90 Day Fiance

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And Karine was pretty vocal herself about the issues she was having with her husband during filming of the show. At the time, her grievances with her beau were rooted in Paul's accusations of her brother being a thief. Because of this, Karine said that she didn't want to speak with her husband any more, and that she wanted to divorce him.

Their familial issues have seemed to persist even after divorce.

Despite their differences, the pair had two children together: Pierre and Ethan. But it would seem that their marital dissension would have detrimental effects on their sons. The state of Kentucky placed Pierre and Ethan in foster care in light of their marital woes.

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Paul said in an interview with Newsweek that the loss of their children was a direct consequence of the Reality TV fame he and Karine has earned from being on the TLC show. "The children were taken because we had a lot of verbal altercations, which in Kentucky they take very seriously."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @pauljasonstaehle

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He added: "Because we're public figures, everything was blown out of proportion." As of this writing, it's unknown as to whether or not Karine and Paul have regained custody of their children. Karine posted a GoFundMe page that includes a photo of her standing in a church with her head resting against her hands in prayer.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram | @staehlekarine