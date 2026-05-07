Where Is Geoffrey From '90 Day Fiancé' Now, and What Happened to Him on the Show? "Geoffrey and I are the closest of people and the most important emotional support for each other. You’ll see us reunited soon." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 7 2026, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic violence. The competition for who is the worst 90 Day Fiancé cast member is a steep one, but we have to give the award to Geoffrey Paschel. The reality TV villain appeared on the show in 2020, pursuing a romance with Varya Malina. While the pair didn't get married, they are still together today.

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We wish we could say Varya dodged a metaphorical bullet, but she seems happy with her relationship, even factoring in what's going on with Geoffrey now. Since he's been absent from reality TV and social media, fans can't help but ask — where is Geoffrey, and what happened to him?

Source: TLC

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Where is Geoffrey from '90 Day Fiancé' now?

The reason Geoffrey is crowned the worst person to go on 90 Day Fiancé is that the reality TV star is currently in a Tennessee state prison, serving 18 years without the possibility of parole. Allegedly, he attacked his former fiancée, Kristen Wilson Chapman. According to the sentencing, Geoffrey is guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls.

Kristen has accused her then-partner of physically attacking her during an argument. She alleges that he took her phone so she couldn't call for help. The court proceedings continue that Kristen managed to escape to a neighbor's house while Geoffrey was asleep, and the neighbors called law enforcement. It appears that all of this took place just a few months before Geoffrey went on 90 Day Fiancé.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @geoffrey.paschel

As mentioned, Varya has chosen to support Geoffrey ... from afar. The reality TV star has leveraged her 90 Day Fiancé fame into a career as a travel influencer. As if remaining in a relationship with Geoffrey, given the allegations, isn't questionable enough, Varya admitted that she went on a cruise five days after her partner's appeal. Per Yahoo!, Varya confessed, "It was very hard for him to take it."

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Varya went on to claim, "Geoffrey and I are the closest of people and the most important emotional support for each other. You’ll see us reunited soon."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @geoffrey.paschel

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The next season of 'Worst Ex Ever' will be about Geoffrey from '90 Day Fiancé' — there's already a release date.

Clearly, we're not the only ones who have deemed Geoffrey as deplorable — Season 2 of the docuseries Worst Ex Ever will feature the 90 Day Fiancé alum. The 53-minute episode titled "Primetime Predator" will be available on Netflix as of May 6, 2026.

Geoffrey denies the allegations.

In the name of fairness, we will point out that Geoffrey denies any wrongdoing. He claims that Kristen's injuries were self-inflicted, as she harmed herself during an argument in order to frame Geoffrey. He also alleges that they had both been drinking, adding to Kristen's impaired judgment. It's important to note that, after seeing the evidence, the court found Geoffrey's testimony unconvincing and still convicted him.