A Diamond Can Look Expensive Without Being Expensive, and That's Changing Luxury Jewelry By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 14 2026, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: Ouros Jewels

Lab grown diamonds are making larger stones more affordable, and that's changing what shoppers expect from expensive jewelry.

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A massive diamond ring used to suggest one thing: Someone spent a fortune. But that assumption doesn't always hold up anymore. A three-carat engagement ring might look like a celebrity-worthy purchase without carrying the price of a comparable natural diamond. Lab-grown diamonds have made that possible, and shoppers appear increasingly comfortable with the alternative. The interesting question is what happens to luxury jewelry when appearance no longer reveals much about price.

Bigger Diamonds, Smaller Budgets

According to The Knot's 2026 Real Weddings Study, 61% of surveyed U.S. couples married in 2025 chose lab-grown center stones, compared with approximately 18% in 2020. Those purchasing lab-grown rings spent an average of $4,300, compared with $7,000 for natural diamond rings. Their center stones were also larger on average, at 2.0 carats versus 1.6. That price advantage has implications beyond engagement rings. Lab-grown diamond jewelry includes everything from necklaces to earrings, giving shoppers more ways to choose diamonds without paying natural-diamond prices.

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Can Anyone Actually Tell the Difference?

Not reliably by looking. According to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), lab-grown diamonds have essentially the same chemical, physical, and optical properties as natural diamonds. Specialized testing is generally needed to distinguish their origins. That's different from a moissanite engagement ring, which features a separate gemstone with different optical properties. Lab-grown diamonds are genuine diamonds. Their origin, rather than their fundamental composition, accounts for the distinction.

The Price Difference Is Getting Harder to Ignore

Diamond industry analyst Edahn Golan reported that average wholesale lab-grown diamond prices fell 26% in 2025, followed by a further 13% year-over-year decline in the second quarter of 2026. Retail prices don't necessarily fall at the same rate. Metal, design, and manufacturing costs still matter. But lower stone costs can make diamond-heavy designs, including a lab grown tennis bracelet, more accessible than comparable natural-diamond versions. For traditional luxury jewelers, that raises an awkward question: If two diamonds look virtually identical, what makes one worth considerably more?

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Not Everyone Wants a Traditional Diamond Ring

For some shoppers, the appeal of an engagement ring has little to do with having the biggest diamond. Blue Sapphire engagement rings, for instance, offer a different look from the familiar colorless solitaire. The choice of gemstone can reflect someone's personal taste without necessarily following conventional expectations about engagement jewelry. And with more options available, spending more isn't the only way to make a ring feel special.

Colored Diamonds Are Changing the Options, Too

Diamonds don't have to be colorless to attract attention. Pink, yellow, and blue diamonds have long been associated with distinctive jewelry designs, although rare natural fancy-colored stones can command substantial prices. Colored diamonds, which are lab-created, offer another option for shoppers interested in those shades without necessarily paying the premium associated with their natural counterparts. That gives buyers more flexibility to experiment with color while still choosing a genuine diamond.

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Wedding Bands Are Part of the Price Conversation

The cost of an engagement ring isn't always the end of a couple's jewelry spending. There are also wedding bands to consider, particularly when couples want matching designs or diamond-set bands that complement an engagement ring. Lab-grown diamonds can provide a lower-cost alternative for diamond-accented bands, leaving room in the budget for other wedding expenses. It's another example of how diamond origin can influence the overall cost without necessarily changing the jewelry's appearance.

Even Smaller Jewelry Pieces Tell the Same Story

The distinction isn't limited to expensive proposals. Everyday pieces such as 4-prong stud earrings for women can feature natural or lab-grown diamonds without an obvious difference in appearance. Someone admiring those earrings wouldn't necessarily know how much they cost. And that's the wider change facing the jewelry industry.