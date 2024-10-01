Home > FYI A-List Celebrities Flood Circa Hotel & Casino for Star-Studded Week in Las Vegas No matter what realm of stardom a celebrity is in, they always find their way to party at Circa Las Vegas. By Reese Watson Published Oct. 1 2024, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

A Star-Studded Week at Circa Las Vegas

Icons from all genres recently flocked to Downtown Las Vegas’s newest hot spot – Circa Las Vegas. Those familiar with the grand property know that this doesn’t come as a shock, though! Musicians, actors, reality stars, and champion-level athletes were all spotted at the celebrity magnet that is Circa. Time to dive in …

Source: Circa Las Vegas

First, singer-songwriter and actress Christina Milian stayed overnight at the downtown property in a luxurious suite (that she took countless videos of for her 7 million Instagram followers). In between her time exploring Circa, she partied at the iHeart Festival! Christina is currently filming season one of Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel to the hit TV series that took viewers by storm with eight seasons from 2006-2013. In the series, Milian portrays a younger Maria LaGuerta (the Captain of Miami Metro Homicide in the original series).

While at Circa, the songbird dined at their renowned steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime and indulged in countless steaks, seafood, and signature sides. Christina is close friends with one of Circa’s Directors of Operations, Bill Cramsey, so they were certain to reunite with each other! The following morning, the star woke up extra early to take in the resort’s monumental outdoor pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim! Her Instagram stories were jam-packed with Circa content – from suite tours, to her Barry’s dishes, to her fun in the sun at the pool. However, some fans got to witness the Vegas excursion in person. Circa guests were starstruck to see their favorite singer/actress chillin’ at the same hotel as them! Milian was, as always, gracious with everyone who approached her for a selfie.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

Next up, Rick Harrison recently filmed an episode of Pawn Stars at Circa’s elegant rooftop cocktail lounge, Legacy Club. If any place knows about items’ values, it’s Legacy Club, considering they showcase a striking display of 500 gold bars worth over $2 million!

Rick’s very important meeting involved the “most expensive item he’s ever had the opportunity to make a deal on." One coin. A coin worth a whopping $30 million – the 1933 Saint Gaudens Double Eagle, one of the most expensive in the world. The Pawn Stars icon was happy to capture some extra content for his Instagram, both with the coin and the gold bar display. The new episode premiered just last week.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

Jonathan Tucker, most known for his roles in the TV series Kingdom and the hit 2003 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, returned to his favorite downtown restaurant – Barry’s Downtown Prime. Tucker fine dined while having a business meeting with his associates. He also snapped a photo with Barry’s co-owner, Marco Cicione. The film/television star recently rescued a family from a home invasion in Los Angeles back in June – he deserves to treat himself in the best way that he knows how!

Source: Circa Las Vegas

To close out the action-packed week at Circa Las Vegas, powerhouse Valentina Shevchenko revisited Barry’s after her amazing UFC 306 victory against Alexa Grasso! The Women’s Flyweight Champion was sure to bring her closest companion – her belt! Fans at the resort went crazy when they stumbled upon the MMA great flaunting her belt around the property! While doing that, Shevchenko ran into casino owner/CEO, Derek Stevens, and his wife, Nicole! After her celebratory Barry’s dining experience, she headed back into the kitchen to greet the chefs and thank them for her delicious three-course meal. She topped it off by doing her iconic victory dance and posted it on Instagram to her 2.7 million followers.