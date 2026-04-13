A Month After DUI Arrest Britney Spears Checks Into Rehab by "Her Own Choice" "This was her own choice. This isn’t about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose….this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 13 2026, 8:21 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Britney Spears

In a conversation with Page Six, a source close to Britney Spears confirmed that the singer checked herself into rehab and wants to get help with substance abuse. According to the unnamed source, Spears, who has been struggling with mental health issues for years, has her family stand behind her as she seeks professional help. Her admission to the rehab center will not only help her with substance dependence, but it will also help her prioritize things that truly matter toher.​

Article continues below advertisement

The source revealed on Sunday, “This was her own choice. This isn’t about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose….this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her.”

Source: MEGA Britney Spears

“She’s dedicated to working on her health. This is something she really wants to do for herself. This was her own decision, “ the anonymous rep added.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Has Her Family's Support, Rep says

They also confirmed that Spears’ whole family is in support of her decision. The 44-year-old recently shared glimpses of her spending time with her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with her fans on social media. “Everyone just wants Britney to be healthy and in a good place, and the fact that this was her decision just proves how dedicated she is to her own recovery and getting herself back on solid ground,” the rep added.

#BritneySpears has voluntarily checked herself into rehab following her DUI arrest last month.



Spears is set to appear in court on May 4.https://t.co/cIeDvckWLS pic.twitter.com/ExnjwUWOz8 — Variety (@Variety) April 12, 2026 Source: X Britney Spears enters rehab by own choice SOURCE; X/@VARIETY

On March 4, the “... Baby One More Time” singer was taken into custody after authorities found her weaving through traffic. The authorities also allegedly went through her car and belongings at the time of her arrest and found an unknown substance in her possession. The authorities believe that the pop star was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the arrest records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Spears was freed from custody the morning following her DUI arrest. According to a Page Six insider, she acknowledged her mistake. She reportedly had been crying and “felt ashamed and embarrassed” at the time of her arrest. The insider said that Spears was afraid of facing criticism from the public.

“She doesn’t want to let anyone down, including her fans. The last thing she wants is to be judged publicly all over again,” they said. Just hours before Spears checked herself into rehab, she posted a video of herself grooving to Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny’s hit number “I Like It” on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears checked into rehab by ‘choice,’ is ‘dedicated’ to recovery https://t.co/SzIBJ1X6eo pic.twitter.com/9UIzQdMiPU — New York Post (@nypost) April 13, 2026 Source: X Britney Spears seeks rehab help SOURCE: X/@NYPOST

She donned a sheer black bodysuit, knee-high boots, and a bright red fedora as she appeared in a jolly mood. Britney Spears’ rep couldn’t reveal much about the timeframe of her stay at the rehab center. They said that she wants to allow herself to get full help and return healthier.