Britney Spears Cryptically Touts "Reasons" for Choice to Never Perform in the U.S. Again "I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the U.K. and AUSTRALIA very soon." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 15 2026, 2:09 p.m. ET

When pop star Britney Spears was finally freed from her years-long conservatorship in 2021, it seemed like her life would finally be her own and the healing would begin. But the same issues that prompted the conservatorship in the first place seemed to endlessly haunt her, making her new free life a time of chaos and rapid change.

From fans fearing she might be dead to erratic behavior online and in public, Britney's era of freedom has been alarming in some ways and heartwarming in others. Yet in January 2026, she suddenly declared that she would no longer perform in the US, citing "reasons." Here's what we know about her decision not to perform in the United States anymore.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo of her seated at a piano shared in early January 2026, Britney wrote, "Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about." She mused, "Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life…"

She continued, "I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the U.K. and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!"

Unfortunately, Britney didn't go into any more details or clarify what those "issues" might be. She also didn't prove any information about potential concerts across the pond.

Britney's eldest son is keeping his distance, for now.

While Britney seems keen to tout her younger son's skills, her relationship with her eldest, Sean Preston, seems to be somewhat strained these days. According to Star, Britney has cut off most of her family, but she still meets with her younger son, Jayden, hoping to reconnect.

Sean, however, isn't convinced. A source told the outlet, "Both of Britney’s boys love her, but the last few years, it’s only been Jayden that’s been willing to spend time with her. Sean has spoken to her a couple of times, mostly just to make his brother happy, but so far, he hasn’t been willing to visit her.”

The source continued, "He’s still very wary of her. Jayden understands where Sean is coming from, but he’s not nearly as bothered by his mom’s antics. A lot of what she does seems to roll off his back.” As the older son, many fans have speculated that Sean experienced more of their mother's chaos before she was placed under the lengthy conservatorship.

Britney and Sean in 2007