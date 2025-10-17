Britney Spears Offers Scathing Response to Ex-Husband Kevin Federline’s New Book There are sections of the book where Kevin provides detailed accounts of Britney’s behavior, parenting, and alleged substance abuse. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 17 2025, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s been well-documented over the years that Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline had a very contentious divorce, and an even messier co-parenting relationship. Now, as Kevin's upcoming memoir is set to hit bookshelves, Britney has slammed her ex by responding to excerpts from the tell-all that definitely paint her in a less-than-flattering light.

As expected, there are sections of the book where Kevin provides detailed accounts of Britney’s behavior, parenting, and alleged substance abuse. Let’s break down what she said in response to his claims.

What did Britney Spears say in response to Kevin Federline’s book?

In his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, set to be released on Oct. 21, Kevin Federline didn’t hold back on his opinions and criticisms of his ex-wife and the mother of their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. Responding to Kevin’s allegations of alcohol use while pregnant with both children and cocaine use while breastfeeding, Britney took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, Oct. 16, and offered a very lengthy reply.

“To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain,” her post began. “I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews,” Britney shared. ‘If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY … no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on…”

“Your kids are adults it's a different world now ... why is HE SO ANGRY ... and what's scary is he’s convincing," Britney continued. “It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f**king serious … I know his book will sell loads more than mine.” “If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them,” she wrote of Kevin. “What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying.”

“You called me one time in 6 years and why didn’t you invite me to my son’s bday in Louisiana in my home for 2 weeks?” Britney added. “They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to… yes, they secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated.”

Prior to this response, Britney shared her thoughts in a separate X post.

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, just after excerpts from Kevin’s book were released, Britney responded to his allegations. "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” she wrote. “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life’"

"Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by their own father for me,” Britney continued. “They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

“Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here,” the pop star said of Kevin memoir. “I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."

The claims in Kevin’s book follow decades of rumors regarding Britney’s sobriety and mental health.

Per People, noting that he realized Britney’s alleged issues with substance abuse and alcohol during her first pregnancy, Kevin writes: “That mix was… dangerous. F--ked up, honestly. You’re not supposed to drink when you’re on meds like that. A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication.”

“I had seen it before, her drinking and breastfeeding, and it was really upsetting because of the danger to the kids,” he shares of Britney after seeing her allegedly using cocaine after showing up unexpectedly at his 2006 album release party when she was thought to be home with her infant son. “She could have pumped milk for Jayden so her mom had that ready.”