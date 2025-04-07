Britney Spears’ Teeth Have Shifted Over the Years and Fans Are Concerned "[I don't care] that ain't Britney Spears. Her teeth ain't never looked like that." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 7 2025, 6:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@britneyspears

No one can deny that Britney Spears has staying power in the music industry. She continues to be at the center of discussion for various topics, including her possibly mimicking another pop diva, Janet Jackson, her past VMAs moments, or her social media escapades. Regardless of the topic, Brit is always on even her worst critics' brains.

One of the ongoing conversations about the Grammy winner's personal life is her appearance, which her Instagram followers are often privy to. In one Instagram post, fans became even more worried about her teeth after seeing that her smile had changed from what they've grown accustomed to. Here's the scoop on Britney's tooth (I know it's teeth, but it was RIGHT THERE!).

Britney Spears's teeth appeared more spaced out than usual in an Instagram video.

Britney sparked concern about her appearance from her fans after a video from the "Stronger" singer's Instagram account. In the grainy video, she flaunted her chipped red nail polish on her nails, which she did herself. "Like really little," Britney said in her accent while pointing at her pinky nail. "So little it's weird, but I have a little bitty pinky nail."

"I haven't had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade," she added. "I'm, like, like, freaking out. They're really, really tiny but still." While Britney was likely posting a relatable moment with her fans, they were more concerned with why she used a British accent in the first place. Others were more concerned about her teeth, which some fans felt looked spaced out and further showed the gaps in her teeth.

"[I don't care] that ain't Britney Spears. Her teeth ain't never looked like that," X (formerly Twitter) user @KierraaaMist weighed in. 'It's like she got someone else's mouth."

Britney's teeth have been debated over the last few years. While she hasn't discussed her seemingly more prominent gaps herself, the noticeable gap in her smile is likely due to her choice not to replace previous dental bonding.

She’s turned her comments off on instagram so I can’t read what others are saying - but - has anybody seen a huge difference in #BritneySpears’s teeth? No shade whatsoever- I’m a fan - but as far as I remember, she’s never had gaps? I’m so confused! pic.twitter.com/iU8OrfJIp9 — N A T A L I E (@NatalieNooNah) April 6, 2025

According to Healthline, dental bonding is a procedure in which a tooth-colored resin is applied to teeth to correct imperfections such as gaps. This material typically lasts three to ten years before requiring maintenance or replacement. It's believed that Britney's original bonding wore off or fell out, and she opted not to have it redone, resulting in the visible gap.